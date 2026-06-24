Upcoming Local Shows for 6/26 - 7/2

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 26



Saturday, June 27



Sunday, June 28



Monday, June 29



Perennial with Velvet Bethany and The Mookies at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Tuesday, June 30

