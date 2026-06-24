Upcoming Local Shows for 6/26 - 7/2
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 26
- Supernatural Summer ft. Renay x Space Boy, Big Bata, and Baby Giraffe at Showplace Theatre in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Altered By Mom, The James Clark Institute, Emerg, and Sweet Utopia at Adelaide Hall in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Pocketship with High Pines at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Public Water Supply at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, June 27
- Grosh at Buffalo Olde Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Deer Fang and Talking Violet at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 7:30 PM
- Tiny the Dream EP Release Show with Mogra and Cheap Peach at Hickory Urban Sanctuary (ask a punk) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Karma Queen Album Release Show with Whelp and Saving Waves at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Witty Tarbox at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, June 28
- Kenmore Porchfest ft. The Mookies, Spiria, Asalone, Matches Laces, Romcom Victims, and many more in Kenmore, NY // 11 AM to 7 PM
- VOYAGR and Caitlynne Curtis at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Handsome Jack, Canyon Lights, and Ginger Faye Bakers at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Monday, June 29
- Perennial with Velvet Bethany and The Mookies at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Tuesday, June 30
- Grace Lougen at TJ Zindle at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM