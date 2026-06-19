More Than a Playlist

In an age when virtually any piece of classical music is available at the touch of a button, BTPM Classical offers something more. We offer curated listening experiences that unfold in real time and are shared with others across Western New York, Southern Ontario, and around the world. Whether you're listening over the air or streaming online, BTPM Classical provides a living, breathing sense of flow, discovery, context, and community that goes beyond anything a personal playlist can offer.

Personal playlists are convenient. They reflect music we already know and love, and they're available whenever we want them. But over time, they can become predictable. Shuffling helps, but there's still little sense of flow from one piece to the next. There are also fewer opportunities for discovery, and little in terms of context or community.

What's more, the classical music repertoire is vast. I've worked in classical music every day for decades, yet I still discover something new daily; a piece, a composer, or a performer I hadn't encountered before. One of the great joys of my work is being able to share those discoveries with you. Sometimes you're already familiar with what I've found, but other times we discover something new together. That shared experience is one of the unique pleasures of listening to BTPM Classical. It's a quiet connection that reminds us we're listening together.

BTPM Classical also enriches the listening experience with context. Personal playlists rarely tell us why a piece matters, who inspired it, or how it fits into a broader musical story. My colleagues and I have the privilege of providing that context through insights into composers and performers, historical background, and occasional personal reflections. We hope these stories make the listening experience more meaningful.

It's also part of the human connection that radio provides. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and automation, there's something special about knowing another person is guiding the journey, sharing discoveries, and inviting listeners to experience them together.

Personal playlists certainly have their place, but they can't replicate the shared experience of listening together. Flow, discovery, context, and community make BTPM Classical more than just a playlist. It's a shared journey, and we're delighted to share it with you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts. Write to me at mwimmer@btpm.org.