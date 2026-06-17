Upcoming Local Shows for 6/19 - 6/25

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 19



Saturday, June 20



Monday, June 22



VOYAGR opening for Midnight Cowgirls at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, June 24



Ace of Wands, Dream Nails, and Ancient Greece at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Thursday, June 25

