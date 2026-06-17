Upcoming Local Shows for 6/19 - 6/25
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 19
- Captain Tom and the Hooligans at Buffalo Olde Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Hundred Plus Club opens for Horsegirl and Nine Perfect Lives at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Lazarettes with The Sarandons at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 20
- Indigenous Arts Festival ft. Mississauga Credit First Nation Youth, Manitou Mkwa Singers, Lacey Hill, Derek Miller and Susan Aglukark at Biidaasige Park in Toronto, ON // 5 PM
- The Stripteasers Pride Show ft. The Mookies, Spud, and Bby Giraffe at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- A House Safe for Tigers with Last Night Songs at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Goat Farm, Grilth and Putz at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY
Monday, June 22
- VOYAGR opening for Midnight Cowgirls at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, June 24
- Ace of Wands, Dream Nails, and Ancient Greece at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, June 25
- Wind and Wire at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- In the Shop with Uncle Ben, Bill, and Beave at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, NY // 7 PM
- Davey O at Gallo Fire Kitchen in Lewiston, NY // 7 PM
- Mother Nature's Son Album Release Show with The Mookies and Johnny Revolting at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM