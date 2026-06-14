The Scene Playlist for June 14

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Summer Song” - VANCAMP // Peterborough, ON

With summer just around the corner, it only felt appropriate to open today’s show with this song by VANCAMP. The artist kicked off his career in 2021 and since then has released two EPs, a debut album, and plenty of singles. Instagram

2. “Cross Your Mind” - Yehra // Toronto, ON

I recently asked Jen Mahon of Yehra to give me a clip to play on today’s program that explains how she and her collaborator, Rasmus Liebst, began their long-distance musical partnership. Unfortunately for me, through said clip I realized that I’ve been pronouncing “Yehra” incorrectly… better late than never! The groovy, ethereal duo will have their debut live performance and album release show on June 18th at the Drake Underground . Instagram

3. “ATTITUDE” - Vaughn Maxwell // Buffalo, NY

Vaughn Maxwell is inspired by his city’s “resilient spirit and rich musical heritage,” something that’s easy to hear in his “emotive sound.” Debuting in 2021, the artist has released several singles over the past five years, “ATTITUDE” being one of his latest. The track “embodies Vaughn’s evolution into an artist who commands the room with vulnerability and swagger.” Instagram

4. “Even If It Hurts” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

The Blink-182/Sum 41/Pop-Punk-Summer force is STRONG with this song. This track was also this week’s winner for Most Likely To Get Stuck In Your Head - after one listen, I was already humming the chorus to myself as I worked, and it continued to skate ramps and pop ollies in the grooves of my brain. Instagram

5. “Counterfeit” - A Book For Wanderers // Welland, ON

A Book For Wanderers is the project of Anthony Botting, a musician who some may recognize as the vocalist and guitarist of the band The Cocktails. The artist has had the chance to tour the US and Canada, and has shared the stage with some of his musical heroes including Deftones, Eagles of Death Metal, and Green Day. Instagram

6. “Opposite Ends” - Velvet Bethany // Buffalo, NY

Although this song is under the Velvet Bethany name, it’s actually a collaboration between Allison Mitchell and Broken Locker’s Jeff Szatkowski. Allison took Jeff’s music and lyrics, added her own signature talk-sing vocal melody, and the rest is history. Their collab can be heard in full on the upcoming EP, Expressions Inside. Instagram

7. “Fob Land” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

I always have a hard time sitting still while listening to ackzz, but this month’s submission is particularly groovy. While listening, I felt like I was in the plot of an action thriller, avoiding red beam lasers and dancing my way to the inevitable conclusion. Instagram

8. “Lo And Behold” - The Joel Affair // Peterborough, ON

The Joel Affair is the project of Joel Phair, a power pop Americana artist who practices “meticulous production to create a sound that follows the trail blazed by modern masters like Matthew Sweet and Ted Leo.” “Lo And Behold” is not only a new single, but a new attitude, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously and resolves that “songs are just that… songs.” Instagram

9. “Park Road” - Line Break // Batavia, NY

It sounds like Line Break and The Joel Affair can likely relate to the way they approach songwriting. The group was born from “late-night piano sessions and a desire to create without limitations,” prioritizing “feeling over formula” and creating music “for its own sake.” Instagram

10. “Moon Drops” - RUX // Toronto, ON

RUX is a young guitarist and composer inspired by the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, and Joe Satriani. From the looks of it, she may not even be in high school yet. If she’s this good now, I can only imagine how great she’ll be in the years to come. Instagram

11. “This Is War” - Ninety Foot Stone // Huntsville, ON

The project Ninety Foot Stone is said to be “aptly named, because it carries some serious weight.” Through this musical endeavor, the artist has had the chance to work with musicians from some of the biggest bands in Canada, including Our Lady Peace and The Trews. Instagram

12. “Try Not To Worry” - Ten Cent Howl // Buffalo, NY

Ten Cent Howl’s latest single comes from their new album, Music From the Maple Downs. They’re playing a show at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo on June 20th where, rumor has it, they will have CDs and vinyl in tow. Instagram

13. “Gimme Ammunition” - Gene Champagne // Hamilton, ON

Gene Champagne’s new single is “written to be a play on words about seeking strength through troubling times and trying to cope with one’s own mental wellness.” It’s a dark song, but plays it off with “shiny harmonies and upbeat music.” Instagram

14. “Since Some Girls” - Matt Smith’s Nervous System // Buffalo, NY

Originally intended as a one-off in order to flesh out some song ideas during the pandemic, Matt Smith’s Nervous System quickly became a “real” band. Their latest EP, Always Forever For You, is available now on streaming services. Instagram