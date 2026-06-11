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Upcoming Local Shows for 6/12 - 6/18

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
Left to right: upper Del Paxton (credit: Sean Kader); lower Paper Tigers; Yehra (credit: Omar Elkharadly)
Left to right: upper Del Paxton (credit: Sean Kader); lower Paper Tigers; Yehra (credit: Omar Elkharadly)

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 12

Saturday, June 13

Sunday, June 14

  • Sorry Safari, Meagan Aversa, Pretty Good State University, and Vanity Club at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Monday, June 15

  • Weeklong Weekend, Department 9, Paper Tigers, and The Mookies at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Tuesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 17

  • Del Paxton, Robbery Club, Super Flea, Oolong, and Lobsterfighter at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, June 18
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BTPM The Bridge BlogMusic News
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O