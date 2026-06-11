Upcoming Local Shows for 6/12 - 6/18

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 12



Saturday, June 13



Sunday, June 14



Sorry Safari, Meagan Aversa, Pretty Good State University, and Vanity Club at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Monday, June 15



Weeklong Weekend, Department 9, Paper Tigers, and The Mookies at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Tuesday, June 16



Uncle Ben's Remedy at Bidwell Park in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, June 17



Del Paxton, Robbery Club, Super Flea, Oolong, and Lobsterfighter at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, June 18

