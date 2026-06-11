Upcoming Local Shows for 6/12 - 6/18
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 12
- NXNE ft. Bebe and Oona at Trinity Common in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Socialite, The Ant Hill Kids and Paper Tigers at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Rug Burn, Boy Jr., harepin turn, Muddle, and Blaised and Confused at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, June 13
- FEEDMORE WNY Benefit ft. Romcom Victims, Karma Queen and Harepin Turn at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- NXNE ft. Black Budget at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Alex Cousins: Strings Unbound at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Sunday, June 14
- Sorry Safari, Meagan Aversa, Pretty Good State University, and Vanity Club at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Monday, June 15
- Weeklong Weekend, Department 9, Paper Tigers, and The Mookies at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, June 16
- Uncle Ben's Remedy at Bidwell Park in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, June 17
- Del Paxton, Robbery Club, Super Flea, Oolong, and Lobsterfighter at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, June 18
- Yehra at The Drake Underground in Toronto, ON // 8 PM