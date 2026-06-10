Naval Park's America 250 exhibit honors legacy of Civil War colonel, WNY civic leader

As the 250th anniversary of America’s founding approaches – local officials are highlighting Western New York’s contributions to pivotal moments in the nation’s history.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park houses a collection of artifacts from Buffalo native John B. Weber. Born in 1842, he served as colonel in the Union Army during the Civil War, leading the 89th Colored Infantry Regiment.

Weber was just 20-years-old when he was promoted to the rank of colonel in 1863.

He chose to lead the all-Black Army unit over other possible assignments.

"This is an incredible anniversary, and I think it's laudable to recognize not only what is great about our nation, but what has challenged us as a nation," said Brian Luallen, CEO of the Naval Park. "We're a place that welcomes those discussions richly and deeply. To stand here beside a man who commanded what at the time were called colored troops into the battlefield, at a time when that was somewhat unheard of."

The Civil War portion of Weber's exhibit includes signed cards, a Springfield rifle, his wallet, a replica uniform and a German-language bible he carried with him during the war.

Weber returned to Western New York, living mostly in Lackawanna. He later succeeded future President Grover Cleveland as Erie County Sheriff, and was elected to Congress. In 1890, as a commissioner of immigration, he oversaw the construction of Ellis Island and personally welcomed its first immigrant.

State Senator April Baskin said Weber’s service in the military and civic life serves as a reminder that it takes personal sacrifice to create a more perfect union.

"I think if every American could reflect on some of the attributes of the colonel and think, 'how can I create pathways for people outside of me to have more and to do better?,' Then it's very much worth having a birthday party for America this year," said Baskin.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR State Senator April Baskin (at podium) was joined by WNY historians, Naval Park officials and local Civil War reenactors to showcase the Weber exhibit.

The former colonel also played an important role in one of Buffalo's most worldwide events, the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. Weber was director of its organizing committee, the Pan-American Exposition Company, and eventually its commissioner general.

Weber died in 1926, and is buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery. His longtime home in Lackawanna, simply called "Weber Mansion" by many locals, still stands today and houses the rectory for Our Lady of Bistrica Croatian Catholic Church.

It has a historical marker outside, but Baskin and historical association members hope to do more with the property.

"I'm committed to working collaboratively with these experts, as well as local stakeholders, and finding a way to transform his home into a meaningful historical asset for our community," said Baskin. "It could become an opportunity for education, community engagement, tourism and economic activity in the great city of Lackawanna."

Keeping the stories of local historical figures like Weber alive and engaging is important, she said. Especially as America approaches 250 years as a country.

"History did not only happen in Philadelphia or Washington or Gettysburg, it happened right here in Western New York," she said. "And by preserving Colonel Weber's legacy, we honor a man who helped shape some of the most important chapters in our nation's history."