Erie County raises new flags at Naval and Military Park ahead of Flag Day

Flag Day celebrations began Wednesday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park with the annual raising of new flags, donated by the county, and the unveiling of a refreshed landscape.

Brian Luallen, president of the park and museum, celebrated the hardworking volunteers who make the park look its best every year.

“We have an incredibly beautiful park here, and I think sometimes it gets overshadowed by the very beautiful ships and the history that they represent, but to be able to come down and enjoy that space provides a lot of recreational opportunities, as well as memorial opportunities for the community, and it will look its best,” Luallen said.

Luallen also thanked Tony's Tree and Landscaping, who were able to trim the trees surrounding the flag poles in order so that the new flags would not get caught.

“It takes a lot of people to help support this park, and in fact, we had a bit of a Hail Mary yesterday to make sure we could actually fly those flags, and our good friends from Tony's Trees are here,” Luallen said. “They did an exceptional job in the rain yesterday for six hours, trimming 118 trees.”

Three flags were raised at the event, including the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag.

“We have the American flag, which will be flying on many flagpoles across our region…and of course, on the 14th, when we celebrate Flag Day, but we also have special flags: the one for the Republic of Korea to help symbolize the Korean War, as well as the POW MIA flag,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The flag day ceremony coincides with summer-long festivities commemorating America’s 250-year celebration, Poloncarz said.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park works with Erie County every year to supply the flags, so the museum can use funds on other programs, such as education and outreach.

“This is our high season. We need to look our best, because we welcome visitors from around the world to Buffalo, and really, it is a team of volunteers and volunteer organizations and our friends in the public sector that help make that possible,” Luallen said.

On Thursday night, the Black Rock Historical Society will also honor Flag Day through the free opening of its “The Story of the Stars & Stripes” exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Amherst Street.

