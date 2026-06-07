The Scene Playlist for June 7

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “til the water runs clear” - blosum // Hamilton, ON

blosum weaves “elements of shoegaze, math rock, noise, dream pop, and folk that prioritizes songwriting and atmosphere over genre.” This song is from their debut album, Amaryllis, which just came out this past January.

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2. “Vintage Wrestling” - Blue June // Toronto, ON

I was honored when Blue June reached out and asked if The Scene could be their latest single’s radio debut. “Vintage Wrestling” is a song about a wrestler called The Machine who falls asleep at the wheel and crashes his car en route to his marquee event. A dark story for sure, but the band still posits that the message is to “keep on fighting the good fight, even if the end result is coming up short.”

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3. “Lucid” - Crows Will Cry x R-ODD // Buffalo, NY

This “new transmission” from Crows Will Cry and R-ODD was released this past March. Crows Will Cry creates electronic indie for “sleepless minds.”

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4. “NOSEBLEEDS” - Sno Daze // Toronto, ON

Sno Daze began as a solo project for songwriter Nolan McGillivray before morphing into a band by 2023. In 2025 the group put out their sophomore EP, a release that expanded their reach and propelled them to tour around Ontario. They are currently working on new music.

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5. “Cut Me Open (Count the Rings)” - Paper Tigers // Fredonia, NY

WNY’s Paper Tigers mix “louder dynamic tracks to softer, atmospheric pieces accompanied by dreamy vocals and poetic lyrics.” If that description sounds up your alley, or if you’re a fan of one of their many influences (including Smashing Pumpkins and Mazzy Star), then mark your calendar for June 12 at Goodbar in Buffalo where they’ll be playing a show with The Ant Hill Kids.

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6. “Perception” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

Blaised and Confused have, deservedly, been gaining lots of attention around the Buffalo music scene since the release of their debut EP, I Don’t Want to be Perceived, this January. They remain one of the best and most energetic live bands I’ve ever seen - catch them at Buffalo Iron Works alongside Muddle, Boy Jr. and Harepin Turn at Buffalo Iron Works on June 12.

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7. “Devil’s Worst Disease” - ROSHANAK // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s ROSHANAK “blends heartfelt storytelling with soulful melodies and emotional honesty,” and has been steadily building a following through live performance, social media, and community engagement since their debut single in 2025.

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8. “Alaska (remastered)” - Romcom Victims // Buffalo, NY

Romcom Victims teased in The Scene submission form that there are “big things to come in 2026,” but while we wait, here’s their latest single, a new remastered version of their song “Alaska” courtesy of Nashville’s Mind’s Eye Mastering. The band will be playing a benefit for FeedMore WNY at Black Dots on June 13.

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9. “tired” - King Ludd // Toronto, ON

King Ludd is “born from a deep admiration for the sincerity and drive found in music and art, channeling the energy of punk, the playfulness of experimental noise, and the fearless spirit of ‘skate and destroy.’” I hear a lot of AFI and my Chem influence in the delivery of the choruses and bridge in this track.

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10. “Unapologetic” - Em Armstrong // Mississauga, ON

When I first heard Em Armstrong’s catchy brand of pop punk, my mind went straight to fellow Canadian Skye Sweetnam, specifically the album Noise From the Basement. I also hear notes of the influences Em lists, including Hayley Williams, Alanis Morissette, and Amy Lee. Basically: if early 2000’s pop rock is your thing (it’s certainly mine) I have a feeling you’re going to dig this.

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11. “PUNK ROMANCE” - NIGHT CLUBS // Guelph, ON

NIGHT CLUBS’ sound has been described as “noir-driven industrial rock” in the vein of such artists as Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, and Rob Zombie. This is their latest single that came out near the end of April.

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12. “Corners” - Bebe and Oona // Toronto, ON

Fun fact: Bebe and Oona were the first artists I interviewed for BTPM the Bridge! The sisters will once again be playing NXNE this year, this time playing a showcase at Trinity Common on June 12. You can learn more about this show and others by keeping up with the regional music concert calendar I curate on our website - it’s typically updated every Thursday.

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13. “Primrose” - I, the Mountain // Kitchener, ON

Speaking of NXNE, I, The Mountain will be bringing their “joyous harmonies, high-energy performance, and infectious songwriting” to a showcase at the Cameron House on June 11. The band formed all the way back in 2012 while the members were attending Trinity College - wow, it’s no small feat to keep a band together that long!

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14. “Mad Tree” - Blissen // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Blissen are still in high school, but that hardly means that they should be underestimated. Their new single “Mad Tree” definitely shows marked growth and proof that the band keeps working to craft their sound. If you’re a fan of Alice in Chains or Soundgarden, this track is for you.

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15. “like a love song” - Jasmine Jenna // Toronto, ON

Jasmine Jenna is a 16-year old songwriter from Toronto whose music “explores love and everyday moments,” influenced by such artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams. You can hear tones of her inspirations throughout her debut single, but it also reminds me of 90’s singer/songwriters and feels like it would be at home on the soundtrack for Dawson’s Creek.

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