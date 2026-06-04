Upcoming Local Shows for 6/5 - 6/11
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 5
- Letter to Elise (duo) at RationAle’s in Williamsville, NY // 7 PM
- Randle & the Late Nite Scandals at Buffalo Olde Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- PA Line with Oliver Burdo (of St. Vith) at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown, NY // 8 PM
- Deer Fang, Droning, Wanda, and Black-Headed Gull at Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM
- Do West Fest ft. Silks, RroachH, Ian Blurton's Future Now, and many more at The Garrison in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Saturday, June 6
- Tom Stahl at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6 PM
- Bad Bloom, Flatwaves, Shep Treasure at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- BD2, Not Normal, and Jess and the Mess at Tudor Lounge in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, June 10
- Romcom Victims, Sandman Sleeps and Echolocator at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, June 11
- Alex McArthur Quartet at PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- NXNE ft. I, The Mountain at Cameron House in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- NXNE ft. Merv xx Gotti at Drake Underground in Toronto, ON // 9 PM