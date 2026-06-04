Upcoming Local Shows for 6/5 - 6/11

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 5



Saturday, June 6



Tom Stahl at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6 PM

Bad Bloom, Flatwaves, Shep Treasure at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

BD2, Not Normal, and Jess and the Mess at Tudor Lounge in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, June 10



Romcom Victims, Sandman Sleeps and Echolocator at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, June 11

