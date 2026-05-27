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Upcoming Local Shows for 5/29 - 6/4

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT
Left to right: upper Tsavo Highway (credit: Zak Beutel); lower Tommyx7 at Operation Infinity's Open Mic; Handsome Jack
Left to right: upper Tsavo Highway (credit: Zak Beutel); lower Tommyx7 at Operation Infinity's Open Mic; Handsome Jack

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 29

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

Wednesday, June 3

Thursday, June 4
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Music NewsBTPM The Bridge Blog
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O