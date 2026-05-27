Upcoming Local Shows for 5/29 - 6/4

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 29



Saturday, May 30



Sunday, May 31



Operation Infinity: Unlimited Open Mic at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, June 3



Thursday, June 4

