Upcoming Local Shows for 5/29 - 6/4
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 29
- Handsome Jack at Niagara County Golf Course in Lockport, NY // 7 PM
- Worrywart, blosum, and Sno Daze at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Kasador & Dumb Luck at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Black Budget at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Saturday, May 30
- Cherry Hill Pickin' Party ft. Folkfaces, The Rollin' Rust, and Heart Throbs String Band at Cherry Hill Campground in Darien Center, NY // 5 PM
- Sessions Season Finale ft. Neftali with the Dominic Missana Band and Curtis Lovell at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- More Than Me, Dirty Smile, and Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Cami Clune & the Fringe with Addisyn Logan at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- All Maine Points, Muddle, and Bitemark at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- FAR Trio at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, May 31
- Operation Infinity: Unlimited Open Mic at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, June 3
- KeyBank Live: Twang Gang ft. Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie, & more at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Thursday, June 4
- Music in the Park ft. Uncle Ben’s Remedy and Miller & The Other Sinners at Cazenovia Park in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Thursday & Main: Handsome Jack with The Burkharts at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Davey O. at Eagle House in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
- Tsavo Highway opens for Big Shrimp at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Rochester Cocktail Revival - Super Sounds ft. The Demos at Anthology in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Sungaze, Home Videos, and Comfy at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM