Buffalo Harbor State Park reopens after 2-year, $50M overhaul

Families heading to Buffalo’s waterfront this summer will find a dramatically transformed attraction waiting for them.

After two years of construction and roughly $50 million in upgrades, Buffalo Harbor State Park is reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend with state leaders hoping the revamped space becomes a centerpiece of the city’s Outer Harbor.

The redevelopment includes a more than 6,000-square-foot accessible playground, a large splash pad, expanded plant life, a new mixed-use community building and one amenity many parents welcomed enthusiastically during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony: permanent indoor public restrooms.

Children tested out the new playground ahead of the official opening, filling the park with screams and laughter as select families explored the redesigned waterfront space.

1 of 4 — Media (53).jpg Families await to be the first to enjoy the new, fully accessible playground at Buffalo Harbor State Park. Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR 2 of 4 — Media (57).jpg 3 of 4 — Media (55).jpg 4 of 4 — Media (54).jpg

Gov. Kathy Hochul described the park as more than just a recreation area, calling it a gathering place designed to create lasting memories for families across Western New York.

“A magical place, a place where families can gather, children can build dreams and memories with their family, and just have a sense of being part of something really special here,” Hochul said.

State officials say the improvements are part of a broader effort to transform Buffalo’s Outer Harbor into a year-round attraction for residents and tourists alike.

Hochul pointed to several recent projects along the lakefront, including the transformation of Terminal B into an outdoor concert venue, renovations at the Bell Slip, and improvements at Wilkeson Pointe that added landscaping, trails, water access and a new restaurant.

"All this has happened in a very short time," she said.

Next, she hopes to add mixed-use housing to the nearby former Freezer Queen warehouse site, a long-talked about proposal from developers.

The reopening also comes as Buffalo prepares for tourism season from the water. Great Lakes cruise ships are expected to begin arriving in the city as early as next week.

Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

While ships will temporarily dock along the Inner Harbor, Hochul said the state is planning a permanent cruise ship port at Slip Two near the Outer Harbor in the coming years.

She said welcoming international cruise traffic could help reshape how visitors view Buffalo.

“I believe that's going to be part of changing our national and international reputation, when people from around the world have a chance to come here on a beautiful cruise," Hochul said.

The park reopens to the public Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m.