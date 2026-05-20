Upcoming Local Shows for 5/22 - 5/28
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 22
- Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora, NY // 7 PM
- Ichi Bons and The Deltas at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8:30 PM
- Ace of Wands Future Wave Album Release Show ft. Skye Wallace at The Sound Garage in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- The Sandwich Boiz with BEÜ at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, May 23
- Canetis Comeback Show with Robbery Club and SMAC! at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Captain Tom with Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell at the Buffalo Irish Center in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy at Hofbrahaus in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Strange Standard with Threefold at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- Addisyn Logan with Stress Dolls (solo) at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, May 24
- Tune Into Wellness ft. halfstride, Prairie Pavement, El Covito, and Stress Dolls at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Monday, May 25
- Tom Robert & the Mystics at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, May 27
- Sara Elizabeth at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Tyler Westcott Band at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM