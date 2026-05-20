Upcoming Local Shows for 5/22 - 5/28

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 22



Saturday, May 23



Canetis Comeback Show with Robbery Club and SMAC! at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM Captain Tom with Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell at the Buffalo Irish Center in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Uncle Ben’s Remedy at Hofbrahaus in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Strange Standard with Threefold at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM

in Clarence, NY // 8 PM Addisyn Logan with Stress Dolls (solo) at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Sunday, May 24



Monday, May 25



Tom Robert & the Mystics at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, May 27

