The Scene Playlist for May 17

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Back to Life” - Lost Like Lions // Buffalo, NY

Originally formed in the spring of 2014, Lost Like Lions have been through a few different hiatus periods brought on by life changes such as weddings, newborns, and jobs. That said, they always seem to make a comeback, the most recent being a string of singles released between 2024-2025. “Back to Life” was part of that creative spurt, and we hope there are more to come.

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2. “days i’ve cried this year” - priyana // Toronto, ON

priyana’s artist bio reflects the sentiment expressed in this song: “I cry a lot.” While I can’t say I’m not concerned, it seems that the emotional rollercoaster has given priyana inspiration for some great art. You can catch her live at NXNE in Toronto this June.

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3. “Not in Love” - The Eaves // Buffalo, NY

The Eaves sound consists of “melodic guitars, a driving rhythm section, and emotive baritone vocals” inspired by the likes of The Hold Steady, The Killers, R.E.M., and The Replacements ( who they covered back in 2022 ). I’ve had the chance to catch the band live a few times, and what will always stick out in my memory was the lead singer’s mic stand, which was covered in fake roses. I appreciated the showmanship.

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4. “Atlantic Ave.” - theCrates // Toronto, ONtheCrates’ explanation for why they make music resonates: “just trying to make music that makes us feel something about something.” Yeah, that pretty much sums up making art! This is from their album Things We’ve Done, which just came out on May 1st.

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5. “faultlines” - a question of when // Toronto, ON

I love this song as much as I love the anonymity of a question of when. The most you’ll be able to find about them is that they are a “largely anonymous multi-media artistic collaboration between previously established musical acts.” Don’t get me wrong - flashy can be fun, but there’s something just as intriguing about mystery. I’m just glad this song somehow found its way to our inbox.

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6. “Esperenza” - BD2 // Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re familiar with the WNY theatre scene, you may know of Patchwork Theatre, which is run by the members of BD2 (for all your early 2000’s emo lovers: they put on an awesome musical production of the album Trainwreck by Boys Night Out that the band themselves attended more than once). They’ve also been making music together for nearly two decades and seem to be working on a new release.

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7. “Thank You Notes in Absentia (Redux)” - Clown Teeth // Buffalo, NY

Clown Teeth is made up of two brothers from Buffalo, NY: Matt and Joe Smith. You may recognize the former from his work with 1120 Press as well as the punk band The Sneers. From what I understand, Joe is also very involved with helping to promote independent artists and has his own radio show, too. Thanks to the Smit bros for all they do!

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8. “Fighter” - Thunder Queens // Toronto, ON

Thunder Queens have done nothing but make waves, and ride them like expert surfers, since their inception in the early 2020’s. It’s not hard to see why: their infectious yet rockin’ hooks echo the likes of The Runaways, Sheer Mag, and fellow Torontonians The Beaches (who they’ve shared the stage with more than once).

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9. “NEW YORK WESTERN” - MILITIA WORLD (Chae Hawk, sunNy, and Bless3k) // Buffalo, NY

Led by Chae Hawk, MILITIA WORLD brings together a supergroup of hip hop artists, including sunNy and Bless3k. Chae was born in Albany, grew up in Rochester, and then moved to Buffalo while in high school. He stuck around for a bit before moving yet again: first to Chicago, then to Connecticut, and from there to NYC, Hollywood, Brooklyn, and then back to Buff. His music career has spanned over a decade and has included the creation of his own label, Team Radio Records , and championing to bring professional basketball back to Buffalo .

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10. “Unpleasant Music” - Leonids // Toronto, ON

Leonids formed when two of the members met at a party and discovered their mutual love for the band Polvo (confession: I had no clue who this was, but after some mild research I discovered they were an indie rock band formed in the 90’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Thanks, Leonids!) and grew from there. This song reminded me a little of Pavement when I first heard it, which means that I loved it and still do.

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11. “Blue Shadow” - asalone // Buffalo, NY

asalone is the project of Adam Putzer, a musician who you may recognize from his work with Buffalo band The Tins. He now makes “danceable grooves” that are just as inspired by Paul McCartney as they are Frank Ocean.

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12. “Nostalgic Girls” - Katie Mal // Toronto, ON

Katie Mal’s sound “blends blunt honesty, sentimental romance, and punk-leaning ethos.” She just performed at Toronto’s Departure Fest last week, but if you missed it you can check out the plethora of live performance videos she has up on her Instagram.

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13. “Temples” - MAEGAN // Buffalo, NY

You may recognize the voice of Maegan Jones as the incredible vocalist behind SMAC!, the Buffalo band she fronts with guitarist Oscar Woodrich. Refusing to be defined by one passion, she also pursues acting and comedy. I always love watching an artist pursue multiple paths - life’s too short not to.

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14. “ Skeletons” - Motorcycle Sidecar // Toronto, ON

Motorcycle Sidecar’s “shocking soundwaves fused with captivating live performances will be sure to melt your ice cream.” I say bring it on - I like my ice cream better when it’s a little melty.

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