Opera to Opry: It’s All Good!

There’s one thing I learned quickly when I started teaching music appreciation at the college level: if I want students to open their minds to “my music,” classical music, then I need to open my mind to “their music” first. And that’s what I did on day one of every semester. Instead of diving straight into Mozart or Beethoven, I started with whatever music my students loved. Hip-hop, Latin, country, rock, pop, jazz – it all had a place in our classroom. That simple act of respect changed everything. Students felt seen, conversations became genuine, and suddenly classical music didn’t seem so different from everything else. We ended up learning from each other, and honestly, that’s one of the most rewarding things a college classroom can offer.

That mindset followed me recently on a trip to Nashville, where I decided to immerse myself in country music. Now, I admit, I’m a classical music guy. But country music has a special place in my heart because of the people I knew in my childhood. In my tiny town, names like George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Loretta Lynn weren’t just celebrities, they were practically family members. Their songs drifted out of kitchen windows and from pickup trucks like soundtracks to daily life.

Some of my clearest memories are of my grandparents sitting outside under the old butternut tree with a tiny transistor radio listening to The Grand Ole Opry. At the time, it probably felt ordinary to them, but looking back now, it seems almost magical. Visiting the Opry myself during this trip felt deeply personal. I couldn’t help but think how thrilled my grandparents would be to know I made it to The Opry in person, something that would have been impossible for them.

I also spent time at the Country Music Hall of Fame. I could have stayed for days! The Taylor Swift Education Center alone could keep someone busy for hours. I’ve noticed that when I visit places tied to history, I get unexpectedly emotional. It’s not sadness exactly, more like awe. A childlike sense of wonder that sneaks up on me. I felt the same thing years ago while visiting Westminster Abbey in London, standing in Poet’s Corner near the tombs of George Frideric Handel and Charles Dickens. I had tears in my eyes.

More than anything, this trip reinforced what I learned teaching: music has an incredible power to unite people. I saw it in my classroom semester after semester. Once people feel their musical tastes and life experiences are respected, real conversations can begin. Underneath all the labels, Hip-hop, Latin, country, pop, rock, and jazz, music shares the same building blocks: melody, rhythm, harmony, emotion, storytelling, and human connection. Different genres may sound worlds apart on the surface, but at their core, they all speak the same language. So, when a person shares their music with us, they share their life with us too. That’s why I try never to belittle someone’s music. They could feel I’m belittling their life.

The BTPM Classical Blog is presented by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.