Upcoming Local Shows for 5/8 - 5/14
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 8
- Departure Fest ft. Teagan Johnston, Apacalda, Sarah Jayne Riley, and Renon at The Painted Lady in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Lightbeams, Personal Style, Chimes of Bayonets, and Welks Mice at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Nameless Friends, BIG MILK, and Slow Decay at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Pipe Bomb and Orange Dog Club at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Power Creep, Pretty Good State University, Spud, and Velvet Bethany at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Propter Hawk at Drom Taberna in Toronto, ON // 2:30 AM
Saturday, May 9
- Sonic Boom's 25th Anniversary ft. The Sadies, Roach, Sun Parker, and many more at Sonic Boom in Toronto, ON // 6 PM
- Departure Fest ft. Katie Mal, activemirror, Ark Identity, and Noise Hotel at The Sound Garage in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Departure Fest ft. Laila, Fox Revett, Princess Melia, and Kat Pereira at Cassette in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Roy G Biv at Dwyer Arena at Niagara University in Lewiston, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, May 10
- Earth Tongue, Pink Fuzz, and Goat Farm at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, May 12
- Open Mic Night ft. Tom Stahl at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, May 13
- Music is Art Showcase ft. Scripps Acoustic Trio and Bubblegun at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Ian McCuen, Tyler Bagwell, Thin Lear, and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, May 14
- The Demos at Rochester Lilac Festival in Rochester, NY // 5:30 PM
- Miller and the Other Sinners at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Mary Ramsey & Friends at PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Adelaide, T.K. Lipps and Addisyn Logan at SoFar Sounds Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Altered By Mom opens for Gully Boys at The Dance Cave in Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- The Mookies, Tight Schedule, Sailing Stones, and Pipe Bomb at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM