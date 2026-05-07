Upcoming Local Shows for 5/8 - 5/14

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 8



Saturday, May 9



Sunday, May 10



Earth Tongue, Pink Fuzz, and Goat Farm at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Tuesday, May 12



Open Mic Night ft. Tom Stahl at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, May 13



Music is Art Showcase ft. Scripps Acoustic Trio and Bubblegun at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Ian McCuen, Tyler Bagwell, Thin Lear, and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, May 14

