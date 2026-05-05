The Scene Playlist for May 3

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Survival Mode” - Talking Violet // Windsor, ON

Talking Violet has coined their music as “dreamo,” the band’s corner of the universe that evokes a combination of shoegaze, dream pop, and emo. This new single “serves as the next chapter of their evolution: emotionally raw, sonically expansive, and wholly human.”

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2. “Sidewinder” - FOREVERS // Rochester, NY

FOREVERS keeps an air of mystery, only describing themselves as an indie rock back from Rochester, NY. You can perhaps uncover some of that mystery if you catch the band live at Lux Lounge on May 15th where they’ll be playing with fellow WNY’ers Roger Bryan & the Orphans.

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3. “Everygirl” - Altered By Mom // Toronto, ON

I’m going out of town this week, and while I’m looking forward to my trip I was saddened to realize that it means I will have to miss Altered By Mom opening up for Gully Boys at The Dance Cave at Lee’s Palace in Toronto on May 14th. If you’re available, these are two bands that you don’t want to miss.

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4. “ Whoever You Think You Are” - Hussalonia // Buffalo, NY

Hussalonia is a “pop music cult” headed by one person AKA “the Hussalonia founder,” and occasionally joined by other musicians. To add to the anonymity, the artist no longer has an IG account, only a fan page called “Not_Alonia.” Curious…

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5. “Beat A Dead Horse” - Teagan Johnston // Toronto, ON

Much like her recent string of songs, this new single by Teagan Johnston does not disappoint. A couple of fun facts: the artist once performed at David Lynch’s prestigious private Paris nightclub (Silencio), and occasionally writes op eds in the Toronto Star.

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6. “The Way It Was.” - DonutxSlinger // Buffalo, NY

As much as they make me cringe, technical difficulties are an occasional, and unfortunate, part of life, so when the system messed up last week and played a track by The Killers with the same name as DonutxSlinger’s song, I wanted to make it up to him. DonutxSlinger is the project of Germaine Davis, a prolific artist who has over 40 albums worth of material available on his Bandcamp.

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7. “Slow Down” - Matthew Ryan Jacobs // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

Described as an “indie folk gem” who offers “sincerity and vulnerability in its natural state brilliantly,” Matthew Ryan Jacobs began focusing on his solo career in 2019 and has released several singles and one album since. This is his latest work.

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8. “i hate ur guts” - Addisyn Logan // Buffalo, NY

It’s fun to reflect on how much can happen in just two years’ time. In the winter of 2024 I saw Addisyn Logan play at Milkies on Elmwood; it was her first show celebrating the release of her debut single, “i hate ur guts,” and there was a great turnout. I was taken by her voice and songwriting, and soon after began streaming the song and was impressed with the recording. Since then Addisyn has grown quite the following online and locally - you can catch her live at Buffalo Porchfest at the Richardson Hotel on May 16th at 3 PM.

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9. “Door” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

It wouldn’t be the start of another month without airing a single by Toronto’s ackzz. An artist who “experiments with a variety of styles within EDM, IDM, and experimental genres,” ackzz has been a regular submitter to The Scene since the program’s inception in 2023.

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10. “Look Away” - Pluck // Rochester, NY

A couple of weeks ago I played a song by Pluck and shortly afterwards heard from the band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Brock Thomas-Saltsman, who sent along their entire new record, burn from both ends. The whole release is worth checking out, but this one caught my ear first.

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11. “A Good Thing” - Handsome Jack // Lockport, NY

Self described as “boogie soul,” Handsome Jack never seems to slow down, and their upcoming summer schedule is no exception. The band is playing the Niagara County Golf Course on May 29th before embarking on a Northeast/Midwest US tour throughout June.

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12. “Forgotten Rebels” - Ashton Price // Hamilton, ON

Ashton Price’s music career has spanned television, major label, and independent releases. If you’ve ever watched shows like Nashville or Degrassi: The Next Generation, there’s a good chance you’ve heard his work. Side note: he previously released music under the alias This Boy Electric.

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13. “Talk More Love” - Chris Koster ft. Miss Emily // Kingston, ONThis song always gets me to shimmy - just a catchy number for your Sunday morning. You may recognize Chris from his work in the band The Glorious Sons.

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14. “The Worm” - Real Movement // Buffalo, NY

Real Movement is a “cosmic indie rock band” that “lands somewhere between P Funk and Death Cab For Cutie.” This song is from their album Trash Talk.

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15. “Final Transmission” - Ravenswalk // Buffalo, NY

Ravenswalk’s songwriters, Raymond and Clare, have always worked at a “breakneck pace.” This song is from one of their latest releases, titled Lore.

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