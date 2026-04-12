The Scene Playlist for April 12

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Buffalo Baby” - Techno Westerns // Toronto, ON

Ironically, the band with the song titled “Buffalo Baby” are from Toronto - go figure. In all seriousness, this song hooked me from the first note. I tried parsing out the lyrics to figure out if it’s actually about meeting a person from Buffalo? But perhaps that’s just me wanting there to be a connection for the sake of this radio show.

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2. “Honeyboy” - Mother Nature’s Son // Buffalo, NY

The latest single from Mother Nature’s Son offers us another taste of their upcoming debut album, The Seven People You Meet in Heaven, due out later this Spring. The track harkens back to those sweet emo/pop/punk sounds of the early 00’s that many hold so dear.

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3. “The Nowhere” - Witty Tarbox // Buffalo, NY

Witty Tarbox’s new album, Midnight Sun, “marks a bold new chapter for the band, one that signals both artistic maturity and an undeniable desire to be heard.” The release marks their third full length record, the first being 2019’s Origins of Schmitty.

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4. “Powerline” - Jennifer Foster // Toronto, ONSome stateside may be unfamiliar with singer/songwriter Jennifer Foster, but she’s a known name to many across the border. Her accolades are many, including being JUNO nominated and getting this praise from fellow artist Ron Sexsmith about her latest album, Powerline: “[there are] no shortage of sweet melodies and intimate lyrics, and all sung by a voice that’s lovely and unpretentious.”

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5. “How Long You Gave” - Grosh // Buffalo, NY

The way that Grace Lougen and Megan Brown’s voices harmonize on this track is *chef’s kiss.* Hopefully, they’ll perform this song live when the two play at Jack Rabbit on Tuesday, April 14.

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6. “Pressure (Overdrive)” - Renay x Space Boy // Buffalo, NY

Renay and Space Boy have been making waves in the Buffalo scene with their debut album, Supernatural. I’ve been told that they bring those supernatural themes during their live performances as well, something that you can see for yourself at their show on Saturday, April 18 at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment.

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7. “the Mystic and the Madman” - Tom Robert // Buffalo, NY

Somehow I had missed this entry when it was originally submitted (apologies!), but boy, am I glad that I came across it now. Tom has a style rooted in traditional blues, folk, and country, all of which you can hear interwoven in this track with acoustic guitar, slide, and even some old-school whistling. I also feel like I hear a slight influence of another very famous Thom in his vocal performance, which would make sense given the artist’s penchant for 90’s/00’s alternative.

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8. “A Love Song for Last Call” - Ian McCuen // Buffalo, NY

Known for writing sprawling albums in themed cycles, Buffalo’s Ian McCuen is as prolific as they come. I had the chance to chat with Ian about their latest album, After I Descend from the Sky, Before I Return to the Dirt, late last year, but this song is from their record As the Oceans Rise and the Empire Falls. You can catch Ian live opening for Sweet Petunia at the Ninth Ward on April 16.

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9. “Believe the Hype” - Alex Exists // Toronto, ON

Sometimes an artist’s bio is so good that I have nothing more to add. Such is the case with Alex Exists, who is described as “glam-punk art-pop anthems for the terminally online: disco revenge fantasies, Black Mirror fever dreams, razor hooks, [and] lipstick smeared contempt.” He’s playing with Lady Lay at the Junction Underground in Toronto on April 12.

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10. “Hourglass” - Hello London // Buffalo, NY

Hello London is the solo project of James Froese, who has released three EPs and three full-length albums since 2021. He’s also opened for the likes of Sincere Engineer, Fred Mascherino (of Taking Back Sunday and The Color Fred), and WNY’s own Tough Old Bird.

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11. “Yesterday” - Matthew Holtby // Warkworth, ON

This song is from Matthew Holtby’s latest EP of the same name, which came out on March 27. Also, it’s always cool to see other artists who work in radio - in addition to being a musician, he’s a midday radio host!

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12. “say it again” - June Hawthorn // Toronto, ON

While going through The Scene log I came across this song and immediately felt bad for neglecting to play it for so long - what a lovely track. I was equally as guilty when I went to June Hawthorn’s Bandcamp page and saw that they had a live album that was recorded at Amy’s Place! Like, THE Amy’s Place here in Buffalo! Next time they’re in town hopefully I won’t be as clueless.

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13. “Numb” - Bobby Sproat // Windsor, ON

I love the way that Bobby Sproat describes his music on his IG bio: “your indie pop safety vest.” A track like “Numb” makes it easy to see that comparison - a catchy little number that is lyrically dark while sonically bouncy, providing both reassurance and a few minutes to rest your thoughts, quiet your mind, and just listen.

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