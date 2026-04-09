Upcoming Local Shows for 4/10 - 4/16
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, April 10
- Roger Bryan and the Orphans, Main Breaker, and Peak Fun at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Pretty, Silks, and Meagan Aversa at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- The Allfornauts, TK Lipps, and Adelaide at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Lost Faculty with BBQ Pope and Next Week’s Washing at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Deer Fang at Camp Cataract in Niagara Falls, ON // 8 PM
- Letter to Elise at Goodbar (downstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, April 11
- Sarah De Valliere at PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Sunday, April 12
- Lady Lay with Alex Exists at Junction Underground in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, April 14
- Grace Lougen with Megan Brown at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- akloh. & co. opening for Carly Cosgrove at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, April 16
- Sweet Petunia with Ian McCuen at Ninth Ward in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM