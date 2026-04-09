Upcoming Local Shows for 4/10 - 4/16

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 10



Saturday, April 11



Sarah De Valliere at PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Sunday, April 12



Tuesday, April 14



Thursday, April 16

