Upcoming Local Shows 3/26 - 4/2
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, March 27
- TVMTN and Roger Bryan & The Orphans at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- ARENAS, Little Junior, and Tange at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Silver Reeds, Shae Tull, and Tye Lawless Co. at LOLA in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Indian Handcrafts, Mad Ones, Nightmares in the Afternoon, and Geoff at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
- Tyler Westcott Band at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, March 28
- Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Stephen Babcock, Addisyn Logan, and Johnny and the Man Kids at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Wylie Something at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Bone Machine, New Venice, and Face First at Amy's Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Peaches & Crime with The Living Room at Skylark Bar & Lounge in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
- Faith to Fear, Stress Dolls, Megan From Work, and The Deadnames at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, March 29
- John Bacon Jazz at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Taste of Buffalo: Battle of the Bands at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Sunday Piano Party with Annie Philippone at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Propter Hawk with Rat Quartet & Friends at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Tuesday, March 31
- Greg Zeis at Pierce Ave. Bar & Grill in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Trans Visibility Day: Chores and Comfort Object at Lux Lounge in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, April 1
- Gene Loves Jezebel with Olexa and Elephants & Stars at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Thursday, April 2
- Rich Freed & the Renegades, Wicked Business, Bank Heist, and Apothem at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Captain Tom & the Hooligans, Drew Kiddoo & the Blackouts, and Watch Your Step at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM