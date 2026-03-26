Upcoming Local Shows 3/26 - 4/2

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, March 27



Saturday, March 28



Sunday, March 29



Tuesday, March 31



Greg Zeis at Pierce Ave. Bar & Grill in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Trans Visibility Day: Chores and Comfort Object at Lux Lounge in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, April 1



Gene Loves Jezebel with Olexa and Elephants & Stars at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM

Thursday, April 2

