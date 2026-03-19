Upcoming Local Shows 3/20 - 3/26
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, March 20
- Wavelength Music Festival ft. The Casper Skulls & more at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Third Space in the Round ft. David Michael Miller, Sara Elizabeth, and MYQ Farrow at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Abstract Sound with Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Goblin Hovel, Brave the Sea, and The Travesties at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, March 21
- Stress Dolls and Spud at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Chernobyl Agency Emo Night ft. Glizzy McGuire, The Mookies, and BD2 at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Goodbye Metro with The Ant Hill Kids and Agony Grotto at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9:30 PM
Sunday, March 22
- Keep Flying with Heart for Sale, Ashford, and Creating a Sinner at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Monday, March 23
- Nicholas Campbell and The Metre Cheaters at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Wednesday, March 25
- Tyler Westcott Trio at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Thursday, March 26
- Garden Party with Dave + Danusia at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Captain Tom & the Hooligans Return to Polka Buzz at the Polish Falcon Society in Depew, NY // 6 PM