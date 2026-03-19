Upcoming Local Shows 3/20 - 3/26

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, March 20



Saturday, March 21



Sunday, March 22



Keep Flying with Heart for Sale, Ashford, and Creating a Sinner at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Monday, March 23



Nicholas Campbell and The Metre Cheaters at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Wednesday, March 25



Tyler Westcott Trio at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Thursday, March 26

