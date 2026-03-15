The Scene Playlist for March 15

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Fish” - Headbutt // Buffalo, NY

Both times I’ve seen Headbutt, they’ve packed the house, and that was before they had released any recordings. Now that we have their first single, “Fish,” off their highly anticipated debut that will be out later this Spring, it’s easy to understand why this band has been producing so much buzz. Oscillating between tender pop hooks and noisy rock with vocals laden in digital glitches, this track has us witnessing Headbutt cutting out their own niche in real time.

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2. “Bad News!” - The Mookies // Buffalo, NY

The new single from The Mookies brings to mind the punkier days of The Replacements in both the songwriting and the sonics. This track follows in the footsteps of “Grocery Store,” literally telling the listener a story and making us feel like spectators to the narrator’s bad day (“A vending machine ate my last dollar/ I can go with skipping a meal, I guess/ Pigeons are on Elmwood, one with a french fry mustache/ a young man borrowed my lighter, he forgot to give it back”). I love the use of vivid and specific imagery.

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3. “Reluctantly in Love” - The James Clark Institute // Toronto, ON

James Clark’s bio states that “you can blame him for many things, but you can’t fault him for his ability to write fun, snappy, power pop singles.” No, I suppose you can’t, as evidenced by his latest single “Reluctantly in Love.” This chorus will easily worm its way into your brain after one listen.

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4. “Don’t Hide” - Desmond Stoll // Lockport, NY

Sometimes the bios given for submissions to The Scene are elaborate, telling us about the songwriter’s earliest days to their present traumas and turmoils. Others are simple, such as Desmond Stoll, who only tells us that he is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Lockport, NY. Personally, I think the music is ultimately what speaks louder than any bio, and Desmond’s alt/pop, and at times almost country-esque, songwriting caught my attention.

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5. “bite my tongue” - LESS KILLJOY // Toronto, ON

LESS KILLJOY’s new single, “bite my tongue,” was written during a period where the artist felt trapped in a pattern of being “the problem” in relationships, i.e., saying the wrong thing and unintentionally hurting the people they cared about. I’m not sure about you, but as a very anxious person, I can relate to this paranoia. LESS KILLJOY goes on to say that “when I sing it, I can hear the regret, but also the honesty.”

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6. “Finnegan’s Wake” - Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell // Buffalo, NY

For many Buffalonians, March signifies St. Patrick’s Day month - yes, a whole month, not just the day. Some particular Buffalonians who feel this more than anyone are Sally Schaefer and Tyler Bagwell, in addition to their bandmates, Paddy Jackson and Marc Smith, AKA The Travesties. You can catch them live TODAY (yes, parade day) at Babeville alongside Folkfaces starting at 1 PM, as well as on St. Patrick’s Day proper at The Buffalo Irish Center at 5 PM.

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7. “Waiting” - The Sun Harmonic // Toronto, ON

The Sun Harmonic are a three-piece rock band who have been at it since 2009. For their seventh (!) studio album, the band recorded “live off the floor” to capture their raw live energy, something you can hear when listening to “Waiting.” Longtime listeners of The Scene will likely recognize the vocals of Kaleb Hikele, whose solo material has been aired on the show several times.

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8. “Bourbon, Neat” - Sara Elizabeth // Buffalo, NY

Sara Elizabeth’s latest single was inspired by her path to sobriety, and you can hear her vulnerability in this performance. If you’d like to hear her play the song live, an opportunity is coming up this Friday, March 20th: Sara will be playing a Songwriter’s Round at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo alongside MYQ Farrow and David Michael Miller beginning at 8 PM.

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9. “Don’t Go to Mars” - Einstein’s Dreams // Rochester, NY

Sometimes I receive an entry, and by reading the description, I have no clue what I’m in for. Case in point: when I read the submission for Einstein’s Dreams and saw “blends chamber folk textures with jazz influenced improv” with “themes of space travel, birds, and evolution,” I had no idea what to expect. Turns out it was the most pleasant listening surprise of the week - string swells, guitars, punchy bass lines, and some definite Sufjan Stevens vibes… basically, there’s a lot to take in here, and it’s worth lending your ears.

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10. “Massachusetts” - Handsy Grandma // Rochester, NY

Another submission that, based on the band name alone, I had no idea what to expect. Turns out that Handsy Grandma are straight up punkers in the short, fast, and loud vein. They self-describe as a “fast-paced punk experience with a simple message: punk = freedom.” Their aim is to “expand a sense of community through relatable struggles and encourage the continued growth and reach of punk rock as a messaging tool and escape.” A noble goal.

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11. “Neon Schoolgirl” - Teagan Johnston // Toronto, ON

Teagan Johnston began her career back in 2017 under the name Little Coyote and released her debut with Egghunt Records (Lucy Dacus, anyone? Also, s/o Feral Conservatives - that band rocked). By 2022, she was releasing music under her given name instead, and presently is putting out new music that will, hopefully, lead to a new album. Additionally, Teagan’s talents extend to the film world: she has directed music videos and short films, and has acted as well.

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12. “Ghost” - Julie Title // Toronto, ON

It’s not hard to imagine Julie Title’s haunting vocals floating in the background of a poignant scene in a movie or TV show, so it comes as no surprise that her music has been featured in both mediums. This particular song won her the Colleen Peterson Songwriting Award from the Ontario Arts Council in 2024.

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13. “People Like to Talk” - Nicholas Campbell // Peterborough, ON

This is the title track from Nicholas Campbell’s new album, a record that sees the young artist making a declaration of where he’s at as well as what’s to come. As per his bio, “he doesn’t sound like a young musician playing dress up in his grandfather’s leather jacket, but a guy who has lived through every heartbreak and hot rod in these songs.”

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14. “Golden Child [Pt. 1]” - Alex Northrup // Rochester, NY

Alex has been writing, performing, and recording for the better part of the past two decades (I remember his days in Northern Spies!), and currently plays solo as well as with his band The Darlingtones. “Golden Child [Pt. 1]” is particularly Ben Folds-esque, but also highlights the classic elements of Alex’s songwriting that have followed him around in every project I’ve known of his: weaving bouncy piano with experimental psych and chamber pop.

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