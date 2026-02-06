© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater seats and the bottom of the graphic with a white THEATER TALK logo on the top half
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Last month, Musicals ruled. This month, it's plays! plays! plays! SHELTERED at Jewish Rep opened last night. Next week ON A FIRST NAME BASIS opens at Desiderio's. THE LITTLE PRINCE, presented with love at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, closes this weekend, as does First Look's PRESERVATION at Canterbury Woods. See listings for much more.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
SHELTERED at Jewish Repertory stars Peter Horn and Rebecca Elkin.
Jewish Repertory Facebook page
SHELTERED at Jewish Repertory stars Peter Horn and Rebecca Elkin.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about how January was all Musicals! Musicals! Musicals! and this February it's Plays! Plays! Plays! Jewish Repertory Theatre opened a hard-hitting play about moral choices and resisting fascism with SHELTERED, set in 1939 but a very timely play for 2026. THE LITTLE PRINCE, at Lockport's Taylor Theater. closes this weekend as does First Look's new play, PRESERVATION, at Canterbury Woods, about a locked-away secret. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre will open next week with ON A FIRST NAME BASIS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS. Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com, and remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater Dish" at theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

=============================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

PRESERVATION, a new play by Deborah Yarchin (author of THE ALEPH COMPLEX), directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Sarah Emmerling, Rick Lattimer, and Lanie Shannon. 1/16 - 2/7, produced by First Look Buffalo at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221 (off of Youngs Rd between Maple and Klein). (716) 771-6358 FirstLookBuffalo.com

PRESERVATION PUBLICITY BLURB: In a small town, in an archival library, there’s a vault. Inside the vault, there’s a box. Stella, Lydia’s dying grandmother, has convinced her that inside the box is a buried family secret that could alter their lives. But the library's founder funded it on the condition that the box never be opened. Lydia and Stella need vindication. Stan, the library’s archivist, needs to protect the library and the founder’s integrity at all costs. Lydia isn’t going away. And Stan isn’t backing down. Preservation is a dark comedic drama that explores what happens when protecting the dead comes at the cost of the living.

_____

THE LITTLE PRINCE by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. 1/31 - 2/8 (only six performances) Sat 2:00 & 4:30, Sun 2:00. Runtime 90 minutes, produced by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, 433 Locust Street, Lockport, NY (716) 433-2617 www.kenancenter.org/

THE LITTLE PRINCE PUBLICITY BLURB: This adaptation of the beloved book tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted Aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert, and a mysterious, regal "little man." During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy and about his strained relationship with a very special flower on his own tiny planet. Through each interaction, the Aviator comes closer to understanding the Little Prince’s maxim: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly… What is essential is invisible to the eye." A touching story for young and old that empowers the voice of young people: a perspective of untethered creativity.

OPENINGS:

SHELTERED, a play by Alix Sobler, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Rebecca Elkin, Peter Horn, Gretchen Didio, Maria Pedro, and Adam Yellen. 2/5 - 3/1 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no performances on Fridays). Produced by Jewish Repertory Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068. (716) 650-7626 jccbuffalo.org/jewish-repertoy-theatre

SHELTERED PUBLICITY BLURB:

This powerful and emotionally charged play delves into a little-known chapter of history, exploring the moral complexities and personal sacrifices involved in rescue efforts during the Holocaust. Set against the backdrop of 1939, just before World War II fully erupts, the play follows Evelyn and Leonard Kirsch, an American Jewish couple who choose not to flee from danger, but to step into it. Their mission: to rescue 40 Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Europe and bring them to safety in the United States. Highlighting the human cost of heroism and the fragility of moral certainty, this fascinating play questions how far one should go to help others, especially when the personal toll is high and the outcomes uncertain. Through sharp dialogue and complex characters, SHELTERED becomes both a historical drama and a reflection on contemporary questions of responsibility, identity, and compassion.

_____

CONTINUING:

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, with JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur, and Grammy Award Winner George Caldwell at the piano. 1/30 - 2/15 Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by MusicalFare on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Buffalo (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com or sheas.org/smith-theatre

LADY DAY PUBLICITY BLURB: Witness one of Billie Holiday's final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur.

Taking place in the late 1950s, only four months before Holiday’s untimely death, the show gives a poignant and visionary look at the woman behind the music. Featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell, and cabaret table seating at a reimagined Smith Theatre. NOTE: This production will be presented at Shea's Smith Theatre, not Shea's 710 Theatre. This production is not a part of MusicalFare's Subscription Season and tickets must be purchased separately. You will be re-directed to Ticketmaster (Shea's approved ticketing system).

_____

SELECT LOCAL OPENINGS IN FEBRUARY, 2026

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, the Stephen Sondheim musical, with an all-female cast. 2/19 - 3/01 Fri-Sat-Sun 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00. Produced by O'Connell & Company on stage at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

"FORUM" PUBLICITY BLURB: With Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, and Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Based on the plays of Plautus, and an all-female cast presents this farce - light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent, and one of the funniest musicals ever written. "Forum" takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from the time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville. Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and a showgirl or two.

_____

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, a musical, with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, with a MusicalFare all-star cast. 2/19 - 3/08 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun at 2:00. Produced by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710 Theatre.

(716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com or shea's.org

NOTE: For additional savings, call 716-839-8540. Please note: Tickets for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats or Ticket-Center) is far more expensive, and other sites can be fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

"GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE" PUBLICITY BLURB: When a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder… uproarious hilarity ensues. This knock-'em-dead, rollicking hit won 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A huge sold-out hit at MusicalFare in the summer of 2022, we can't wait to share the side-splitting insanity once again!

_____

A SKULL IN CONNEMARA, a play by multiple award-winning Martin McDonagh, directed by Mason Beggs, starring Robert Creighton, Brendan Didio, Phineas Goodman, Pamela Rose Mangus. 2/13 - 3/1 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat, Sun 2:00. Produced by Irish Classical Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 853-ICTC (4282), irishclassicaltheatre.com

A SKULL IN CONNEMARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Irish Gothic gallows humor from BAFTA, Oscar, Academy Award, and Drama Desk winner Martin McDonagh. Nothing stays buried forever. For one week each autumn, Mick Dowd is hired to disinter the bones in certain sections of his local cemetery to make way for the new arrivals. As the time approaches for him to dig up those of his own late wife, strange rumours regarding his involvement in her sudden death seven years ago gradually begin to resurface. Hailed by The Guardian as “a superior play that redefined the concept of graveyard humour,” this piece completes ICTC’s productions of McDonagh’s The Leenane Trilogy, following The Beauty Queen of Leenane and The Lonesome West, by the director and author of the Golden Globe Award-winning Banshees of Inisherin.

_____

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL, book by Kevin del Aguila,

music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, directed by Arianna Lasting & Charles McGregor, starring Tiffany Nowak (Kai Crumley, understudy) et. al. 2/28 - 3/14 Most weekend shows at 2:00, Sat 3/7 at 11:00am & 2:00 pm. Run-Time is 60-Minutes, plus the post-show 10-minute talk-back. Understudy Performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 2:00pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, March 1 at 10am. Produced by Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201, 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org.

"WIMPY KID" PUBLICITY BLURB: The musical is based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Book Series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios Films

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg…no way. Jeff Kinney’s popular character takes center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school. Recommended Ages: 8 and up.

_____

EXIT STRATEGY, a play by Ike Holter (author of 2024's THE LIGHT FANTASTIC), directed by Scott Behrend, starring Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter, Diane DiBernardo, Alex Garcia, Steven Maiseke, Gabriella McKinley, David Mitchell, and Sean Ryan. 2/20 - 3/22 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St. Buffalo (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveled.org

EXIT STRATEGY PUBLICITY BLURB: The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.

______

GOD OF CARNAGE, a play by Yasmina Reza, directed by Robyn Lee, starring Chris Avery, Kristin Bentley, Kelly Copps, and Steve Copps. 2/27 - 3/15 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Second Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Buffalo (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) secondgenerationtheatre.com or sheas.org/smith-theatre/

GOD OF CARNAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: A comedy of manners with no manners! Two couples meet to discuss a fight between their children. As drinks are poured and gloves come off, what began as a polite discussion devolves into off-the-walls chaos. Starring two couples who are married "in real life." To purchase tickets in person visit the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. If shopping online please note: Tickets for 2nd Gen shows are only legitimately available through their website or www.sheas.org Those websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from any third-party vendors can be overcharged or fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

_____

HEDDA GABLER, play by Henrik Ibsen, a new adaptation by Patrick Marber, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer as Hedda Gabler with Arin Lee Dandes, Roderick Garr, Jordan Levin, Mary Moebius, Ben Michael Moran, and Priscilla Young-Anker. 2/27 - 3/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

HEDDA GABLER PUBLICITY BLURB: “I want for once in my life to have power to mold a human destiny.” Newlywed Hedda has it all—beauty, class, privilege. What she lacks is the one thing she wants: freedom. Trapped by social expectations, she’s unable to shape her own destiny. Instead, she shapes those around her with the only tools she knows: seduction and deceit. How far will Hedda go in pursuit of personal power? Will it be enough to set her free? A new adaptation of the classic drama, HEDDA GABLER is a captivating portrait of one of theater's most (in)famous anti-heroes. Run Time: Approx. 2 1/2 hrs, including one 15-minute intermission

_____

LUCKY STIFF: A MUSICAL COMEDY MYSTERY, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty 2/20 - 3/8 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 Produced by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

LUCKY STIFF PUBLICITY BLURB: From the Tony Award-winning duo behind Ragtime and Seussical, book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty, based on the novel "The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo" by Michael Butterworth comes LUCKY STIFF, a madcap musical farce full of mistaken identities, disguises, and a dead body in a wheelchair! When unassuming English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon learns he has inherited a fortune, there’s a catch — he must take his deceased uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. But Harry isn’t the only one after the money! A quirky cast of characters, including a dog-loving charity worker, a desperate optometrist, and his nearsighted sister, are all in hot pursuit. Packed with toe-tapping tunes, outrageous antics, and nonstop laughs, Lucky Stiff is a high-energy adventure you won’t want to miss!

_____

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Sean Cullen. 2/12 - 4/12 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo native, Sean Cullen, a stage, screen, and television star, joins 3 time Artie Award-winning actress, Eileen Dugan, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

____

PRECIOUS LITTLE, a play by Madeleine George, directed by Stefanie Warnick. 2/13 - 2/28 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 Produced by Brazen Faced Varlets at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222. (Note: elevator available) (716) 598-1585 varlets.org

PRECIOUS LITTLE PUBLICITY BLURB: "A crisp, fast-moving, tough-minded but often comic play about love, language, memory, culture and commitment." A research linguist, Brodie, receives genetic testing results: her unborn child may never be able to learn a language. Her girlfriend’s unsympathetic; her genetic counselor’s a rookie; her own uncompromising intellect betrays her. Her search for guidance takes her to unexpected places. Three actresses play multiple roles – including a gorilla – in Madeleine George’s irreverent exploration of one of our most fundamental questions: when does too much knowledge get in the way of our basic instincts?

_____

THE BROTHERS SIZE, play by Torell Alvin McCraney, directed by Curtis Lovel. 2/27 - 3/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat at 2:00, Sun 4:00. Produced by Ujima Company Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213. (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

THE BROTHERS SIZE PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Louisiana bayou, big brother Ogun Size is hardworking and steady. Younger brother Oshoosi is just out of prison and aimless. Elegba, Oshoosi's old prison-mate, is a mysterious complication. A simple circle defines a world that begins in ritual and evolves into a tough and tender drama of what it means to brother and be brothered. Flights of poetry, music, dance and West African mythology combine in a contemporary tale that explores the tenuousness of freedom and the need to belong somewhere, to something, to someone.

_____

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
