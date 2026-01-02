Theater Talk: Notable passings in 2025 and Anthony sees LIBERATION at the James Earl Jones Theatre in NYC
This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter look back on some notable passings for 2025. These include Saul Elkin (founder of both the Jewish Repertory Theater and Shakespeare in Delaware Park) and Vincent O'Neill (founder of the Irish Classical Theatre), both teachers who left behind a legacy of many, many local actors. Also, playwright Kathy Betsko Yale, actors Christopher Standart, and, tragically, Hugh Davis and Mickey Harmon (actor and activist). Also, Anthony went to NYC to the James Earl Jones Theatre to see LIBERATION by Bess Wohl (up through Feb 1). There's only one show up in Buffalo this early January, Peter Shaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing into January at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.
LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."
CLOSINGS: none
OPENINGS: nonw
CONTINUING INTO 2026:
BLACK COMEDY, a comedy/farce by Peter Shaffer (author of Amadeus), directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Jeremy Kreuzer, Justyne Harris, Lisa Hinca, John Profeta, Ian Michalski, Jennifer Toomey Starr, and Ashton DeCaro. Through Jan 11, 2026, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre
BLACK COMEDY PUBLICITY BLURB: The premise of the piece is that light and dark are transposed, so when the stage is lit, the cast is supposed to be in darkness, and when the stage is dimmed or darkened, the cast can see each other and their surroundings. Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brinsley Miller has borrowed some expensive antique furniture and priceless artwork from his absent high-strung neighbor (without his permission) to impress his fiancée's pompous father. However, when a blackout occurs, plunging the apartment into darkness, anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
SELECT OPENINGS JANUARY, 2025 (tba)
SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026
SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s
The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.
Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners
34th Annual Artie Awards
Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York
Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia
2025 Artie Awards Winners
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Lundy, Remember This
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Maria Pedro, Waitress
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, The Producers
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Mason Beggs, Dorian
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Waitress
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eileen Dugan
SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists
Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre
Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre