Upcoming Local Shows for 3/13 - 3/19
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, March 13
- Celtic Happy Hour: McCarthyizm at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Sam Casey with All Smiles and MEAVE at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- cute, TORRENT, and Silks a Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Jessie Elizabeth with Spiria at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Karma Queen and Halfstride at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Full Throttle, Civil Rats, Hasty, and The Mightabins at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Saturday, March 14
- Adelaide, Spud, The Spit Sisters, and The Glam Vamps at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Damone Jackson Outcome at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Icky Reels, Fad Diet, Slugg and Acid 87 at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Gates of Steel: Celtic Rock with Soul Butchers at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, March 15
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ft. Folkfaces and The Travesties at Babeville in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
Tuesday, March 17
- St. Patrick’s Day with The Travesties at the Buffalo Irish Center in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Wednesday, March 18
- TJ Zindle at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM