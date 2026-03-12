Upcoming Local Shows for 3/13 - 3/19

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, March 13



Saturday, March 14



Sunday, March 15



St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ft. Folkfaces and The Travesties at Babeville in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM

Tuesday, March 17



St. Patrick’s Day with The Travesties at the Buffalo Irish Center in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Wednesday, March 18

