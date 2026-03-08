The Scene Playlist for March 8

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “3 to 1” - Silks // Toronto, ON

Silks describe themselves as “pulling from pop, metal, neo-soul, post punk, and that song that’s stuck in your head.” If you’re in the GTA you can catch them live at Handlebar on Friday, March 13th .

2. “better off” - spud // Buffalo, NY

“Punchy, catchy, and a tinge unhinged,” spud has been kicking butt since their inception in 2022. Stress Dolls is privileged to be getting a chance to share the stage with them later this month when we both play Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo on March 21st.

3. “I Want It All” - Shiv and the Carvers // Toronto, ON

Known as staples in Toronto’s punk scene, Shiv and the Carvers began releasing music in 2021. This track is from the band’s latest EP, Tell Me You Love Me Again, out now on Twin Fang Records.

4. “The Goods” - Alpha Hopper // Buffalo, NY

Alpha Hopper “creates a frenetic stew of guitar driven rock n’ roll with ingredients of punk, hardcore, noise rock, and no wave.” To be totally honest, I am not a fan of stews or soups, but this one sounds appealing.

5. “truly” - Deanna Quinn // Buffalo, NY

I’ve known Deanna since her days at Fredonia when she was part of a band called New Masons, and it’s been cool to watch her songwriting evolve over the years. She is self described as enjoying “sunsets with a side of chicken fingers and vino.”

6. “boundaries” - aniqa dear // Toronto, ON

aniqa dear stems from Pakistani, Indian, and Arabic influences to create experimental electronic art pop that is “rooted in queerness, migration, otherness, rebirth, and the eternally intertwining dance between belonging and isolation.” This song is from their 2022 album, wait.

7. “Shelter” - Carmen & Lizzy // Buffalo, NY

This duo features cousins, and I think you can hear that in their harmonies - there’s a familiarity there that can’t be manufactured. This song comes from the pair’s 2019 album, Shelter.

8. “CBAYAOM” - fxrrvst // Toronto, ON

fxrrvst’s song “Lavender” will occasionally worm its way in my head out of nowhere, and “CBAYAOM” isn’t far behind. This band is full of catchy hooks laced in sincerity, simply stating that “we make songs we like and we hope other people will too.” I think it’s a safe bet to say that they will.

9. “Our Own Hands” - Cammy Enaharo // Rochester, NY

Cammy’s music is said to “move through self doubt and daily reflection to reveal her hopeful spirit.” This song is featured on her 2022 album, Hard To Look At.

10. “Mi Voz” - Saranaide // Dunkirk, NY

Saranaide creates “soulful sounds to satiate your auditory palate” (I always love some alliteration - try saying those first four words 10 times fast), influenced by her familial roots in Panama and Puerto Rico. This is her latest single, released in 2024 on Electric Owl Works Records.

11. “Not A Barbie”- Pretty Bulli // Buffalo, NY

Something that interested me when I looked into Pretty Bulli’s IG is that she apparently ghostwrites? I’d love to know who for, but I suppose that would defeat the purpose of being a ghostwriter. Since 2018, she’s released nearly 20 singles, “Not a Barbie” being one of them.

12. “changing shape, changing colors” - trick pinky // Buffalo, NY

trick pinky says that they are “stuck between a dream world and reality.” Apparently that in-between includes a lot of 90’s alternative, because when I listen to this song I hear hints of The Breeders, Pixies, and Liz Phair.

13. “I’m Freaking Sam” - Sam Casey // Toronto, ON

This song will never stop being catchy. If you agree, you can catch Sam live in Toronto on Friday, March 13th at the Rivoli .

14. “Corners” - Bebe and Oona // Toronto, ON

This is the latest single from the sister duo, released this past November, and I look forward to hearing what they do next. If you’d like to learn more about Bebe and Oona, you can check out my interview with them - they were the first featured Local Music Spotlight!

