Upcoming Local Shows for 3/06 - 3/12
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, March 6
- Mirage with The Young Scones and The Royal Few at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Davey O at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Lost Faculty Album Release Show with Kasador and BBQ Pope at Corktown Pub in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM
- The Luxury Suite, The Mookies at Lux Lounge in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Michael DeLano at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, March 7
- Black Earth Bloom with Dolly Sods and Chores at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- 60 juno, Luster Dust, and Julius, In Dreams (solo) at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Sunday, March 8
- International Women’s Day Celebration at Koerner Hall in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Tuesday, March 10
- Open Mic Night with Tom Stahl at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Grace Lougen with Alex McArthur at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, March 11
- Music is Art Showcase ft. Pr0 Social, Reneé the Entertainer, and Manhattan ZO at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, March 12
- Mary Ramsey and Joe Rozler in Concert at Pausa Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM