Upcoming Local Shows for 3/06 - 3/12

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, March 6



Saturday, March 7



Black Earth Bloom with Dolly Sods and Chores at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

60 juno, Luster Dust, and Julius, In Dreams (solo) at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Sunday, March 8



International Women’s Day Celebration at Koerner Hall in Toronto, ON // 7 PM

Tuesday, March 10



Wednesday, March 11



Music is Art Showcase ft. Pr0 Social, Reneé the Entertainer, and Manhattan ZO at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Thursday, March 12

