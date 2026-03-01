The Scene Playlist for March 1

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Pressure (Overdrive)” - Renay x Space Boy // Buffalo, NY

Back in 2024, producer Space Boy (who some may know from his work with Benny the Butcher) was looking to get back to his EDM roots. Serendipitously, he met Renay, a powerhouse vocalist with a history at UGK Records, and the rest is history. The duo just released their debut album, Supernatural, and promise live shows filled with sci-fi and paranormal visuals.

Instagram // Instagram

2. “Grocery Store” - The Mookies // Buffalo, NY

We’ve been entranced by the indie power-pop of The Mookies ever since we first heard “Grocery Store” back in September. If you feel the same, you can catch the band live when they play at Lux Lounge in Rochester on March 6th with Luxury Suite.

Instagram

3. “On the Floor” - Chores // Rochester, NY

Last year, around this time, Stress Dolls had the opportunity to play three shows with Chores (as well as upstate buds Paper Rabbits) around New York State. The run included some of my favorite shows we’ve ever played, and Chores slayed their set every time. Lucky for you, an opportunity to see the band live is coming up on March 7th at Bar Bad Ending, where the band will be playing with Buffalo’s dolly sods.

Instagram

4. “Psycho for You” - The Young Scones // Toronto, ON

The Young Scones say that they make music “for people who feel feral in quiet rooms.” If this describes you, mark your calendar for Friday, March 6, when the band will be playing alongside Mirage, The Royal Few, and Bovine Sex Club in Toronto.

Instagram

5. “Sub Rays” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

Longtime listeners of The Scene know the drill: ackzz submits a song nearly every month. The man behind the name is Artemisio Bertone, a Toronto resident and one who is clearly prolific. ackzz tracks always give me a jolt of energy and brush off any excess sleepiness I may have on a Sunday morning.

Youtube

6. “Facing the Wall” - Lonestar Sailing // Buffalo, NY

It’s been much too long since a Lonestar track was spun on the show, so I decided to break the drought. This track is from their 2017 EP of the same name, but the band’s most recent release was a stellar album in 2022 called Sad Bones. I know that they’ve been working on new songs for some time and can only hope that 2026 is a year that we get to hear some of them in recorded form.

Instagram

7. “Shy”- Jennifer Foster // Toronto, ON

Jennifer Foster’s last release earned her a JUNO nomination, and perhaps her upcoming album, Powerline, will have the same luck. The record is an acoustic collection that offers her “most personal songwriting to date.” This is the latest single.

Instagram

8. “7 pm Song” - Matt Seidel Band // Rochester, NY

This laid-back track is from the album Someday, Not Tomorrow, which was released this past November. It was a coincidence that this song followed Jennifer Foster, but perhaps fate, since Matt’s record holds a similar description: he says the batch of songs is his “most intimate album yet.”

Instagram

9. “stranded (road to shalala)” - akloh. // Buffalo, NY

I recently saw that akloh. released new merchandise, including a super cool sweatshirt that features lyrics from this song. Last year saw akloh. putting out his debut album, then a deluxe version of that debut album, then a Christmas EP, AND putting together a band for live shows. Additionally, he was named Best Original Local Music Act by Buffalo Spree (nbd). 2026 is still young and I can only imagine what the rest of the year holds for this artist.

Instagram

10. “Affirmation Celebration” - Baby’s First Pistol // Toronto, ON

Talk about a band name that gets people’s attention. Baby’s First Pistol emerged from the Toronto indie/punk/alternative scene, playing their self-described brand of “Fathercore” while delving into themes of nihilism, absurdity, and social commentary. Prior to listening, I had no clue what Fathercore would sound like, but I think I like it?

Instagram

11. “Once Held My Heart” - Sleepy Jean // Toronto, ON

Sleepy Jean’s bio holds some excellent descriptors - you can read for yourself: “The sound of a song you half remember. A voice from some faraway radio…” that “evokes salty years and bloody bar fights alike.” If I hadn’t already been enchanted by her voice first, those words would make me want to listen. You can catch her live tomorrow at the Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, where she’ll be opening for Lilly Hiatt.

Instagram

12. “Birds on a Wire” - Thunder Queens // Toronto, ON

From the beginning of their career, it seemed like Thunder Queens were poised to skyrocket, and blow up they have: the band has shared bills with the likes of The Beaches and Billy Talent, and continues to release great music. I can only assume that they will keep growing, and I look forward to watching their climb.

Instagram

13. “Cirque de la Confused” - The Water Dogs // Buffalo, NY

Thinking back, I think I’ve known The Water Dogs for nearly a decade; I still recall when they sent CDs to my former radio job. The sibling trio has been at it a long time, playing at various venues regionally and appearing on such programs as Jeff Mier’s Why Music Matters Podcast.

Instagram

14. “Overcome” - Kanuton // Buffalo, NY

This track comes from the brand new EP Greetings From Ohio, which was just released yesterday. It was recorded at Buffalo Underground Records and is described as a “four-song manifesto exploring the tension of the human experience.”

Instagram