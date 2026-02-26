Upcoming Local Shows for 2/27 - 3/5
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, February 27
- Kasador with Deer Fang at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 7 PM
- THE BRGHTLIGHTS, CHLORINE, ViCES at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- The Weather Might Say Otherwise BPA Release Show with Ashford and Relentless Moisture at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Reed Effect, Fat Mob, Queens & Kings, and Vivienne Wilder at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
- Uncle Ben's Remedy with The Beard & The Bird at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, February 28
- Bands for Black Rock ft. Not Normal, The Travesties, Philip Stephen, and many more at Hot Mama’s Canteen in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Julian Taylor at TD Music Hall in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Dellwood & The Nightshades with Wilcox Mansion at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Jimkata with Letter to Elise at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Get Capone and Suspicious Mimes at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Monday, March 2
- Lilly Hiatt and Sleepy Jean at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 8 PM