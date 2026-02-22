The Scene Playlist for Feb. 22

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Wrong Guy” - The Sarandons // Toronto, ON

This song is described as being “a break” in the middle of The Sarandon’s latest record, The Long Way Home. Vocalist Dave Suchon goes on to explain that it’s about acceptance when no matter how hard you try, you’re not the right person - “it can be heartbreaking, but also freeing.”

2. “Gettin’ By” - Whitetails // Buffalo, NY

Led by songwriter Jonathan Bobowicz, Whitetails was born in 2019. Bobowicz has performed in bands for more than 25 years and in that time has played in various parts of the country, including at such festivals as SXSW. This is his brand new single.

3. “Stupid and Ugly” - Boy Jr. // Rochester, NY

I love to see regional artists co-mingling and playing shows together, so when I saw that Boy Jr. is slotted to play with Toronto’s PONY at Bug Jar in Rochester on Monday, Feb. 23, I was stoked. This song is from Boy Jr.’s 2025 EP I Hate Getting Dumped!, a follow-up to 2024’s I Love Getting Dumped!

4. “Superglue” - PONY // Toronto, ON

As mentioned above, PONY will be in Rochester on the 23rd, and then they’ll be moving on to other venues across the country because they are currently touring to promote their brand new album, Clearly Cursed, which was released on Feb. 13. This is the lead track.

5. “Uncanny” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

Ace of Wands keeps killin’ it. Their third single, “Uncanny,” explores the theme of a gothic double and the duality of having a self you project online via social media as well as a self who exists in daily life. The band’s new album, Future Wave, will be out on April 28, followed by a Canadian tour .

6. “Alaska” - Romcom Victims // Buffalo, NY

The self-described “jangle pop sweethearts” are at it again with their new single, “Alaska,” which was released alongside a music video on Valentine’s Day. Always fun and ever-so-jangly, “Alaska” makes me yearn for beach days and sunsets at 9 PM… it’s just around the corner, right?

7. “Devil in the Details” - Eric & the Soo // Toronto, ON

Eric & the Soo is the project of Eric Brombacher, a songwriter who has been making music since 2015. During the course of his music career, Eric has released five full-length albums and numerous singles. His latest record, Phoenix, was recorded at the renowned Lincoln County Social Club, where the likes of PUP, Strumbellas, and Donovan Woods have worked.

8. “Funeral for My Better Half” - Call Me Disaster // Niagara Falls, NY

With their new single, Call Me Disaster wants you to know that “everyone feels like a failure at some point, and that’s OK.” This song reminds me strongly of Paramore circa 2006, when they were fully immersed in their Warped Tour era.

9. “Limerence Lulllaby” - devinelizxbeth // Buffalo, NY

devinelizxbeth’s latest EP, Snow Day, was recorded in one night in a campus work study space on a green bullet harmonica. The artist says “it’s raw around the edges,” but ultimately an “earnest, and at times meta, debut project.”

10. “Ten Year Bender” - Vivienne Wilder // Toronto, ON

“Ten Year Bender” was one of my favorite regional songs of 2025, and if you’re in the GTA and it was one of yours as well, you can mark your calendar for Feb. 27 at Bovine Sex Club, where Vivienne Wilder will be playing live alongside The Reed Effect, Fat Mob, and Queens and Kings. Learn about that show and more by keeping up with the regional music concert calendar blog that is updated every Friday on our site .

11. “Angel Attack” - Mother Nature’s Son // Buffalo, NY

Mother Nature’s Son play “wordy, emotive, synth-tinged rock,” as highlighted by this lead single from their upcoming album, The Seven People You Meet in Heaven, due out this Spring. I’m curious if the album title was inspired by the Mitch Albom book of a similar name, and if so, what relationship does it have to the band and their music? Perhaps it’s something we’ll learn more about as the album release gets closer.

12. “Crashland” - Not Normal // Buffalo, NY

Not Normal’s Jen Karlis sprang into action and organized a fundraiser after a flood at the intersection of Hertel Ave. and Military Rd. ruined a local practice space that housed 40 bands. Not only was the practice space affected, but the surrounding Black Rock neighborhood was damaged as well. The benefit, titled Bands for Black Rock, will be at Hot Mama’s Canteen on Feb. 28 from 5 PM to midnight and features performances by Not Normal, Philip Stephen, The Travesties, and many more. All proceeds will be donated to the Black Rock Riverside Alliance and the Music is Art instrument program .

13. “Seeds” - Julian Taylor // Toronto, ON

Julian Taylor is back on the road again and will be playing a show at Toronto’s TD Hall on Feb. 28. Over the course of his career, the musician has received and been nominated for numerous awards, including several JUNO nominations.

14. “I Saw the Dirt (but I found the sky)” - Ron Hirsch Jr. // North Collins, NY

Ron Hirsch Jr. is a songwriter who has collaborated with the likes of WNY notables such as Maria Sebastian, who I’m pretty sure I hear providing backing vocals on this song? This track is the lead song from his 2026 album Grateful To Be Alive.

15. “Can You See Me” - Anthony Casuccio // Buffalo, NY

Anthony Casuccio is a 30-year music veteran whose production work has been nominated for three Grammys, reached gold record status, and has been featured on television and commercials. You may also know him as the President of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Today’s episode also featured a clip from an interview with Randy Devlin-Souter, a local music lover who is bringing Sofar Sounds back to Buffalo. The first show is on Feb. 28 in the Elmwood Village, more info to follow.