The Scene Playlist for Feb. 15

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Giving In” - Tuned Out // London, ON

After forming in 2019 under the name Social Distance (what timing!), the band’s original line-up dissolved in 2021, forcing a reconfiguration. When they came back, they had new members, new music, and a new name: Tuned Out. This is their latest single, the first of several songs that comprise their debut album out later this year.

2. “Talk” - Kasador // Kingston, ON

Kasador is no stranger to The Scene, and they’re also no stranger to touring. The band is constantly on the road around Canada, and their next stop in Toronto is this week at the Horseshoe Tavern. If you’re in the GTA catch them on February 19th, and whether or not you’re able to see them live be sure to listen to their latest album, Momma Might’ve Raised a Fool.

3. “Take Me” - Jay Aquarious // Buffalo, NY

This song is from Jay Aquarious’s double-sided EP, Distortion & Symmetry, which features an Afro-futuristic Side A and a “more traditional” Side B. The artist says that “this new season is all about ascension” and taking his fans further on his musical journey.

4. “It’s Getting Worse” - Sickness Anna // Buffalo, NY

Sickness Anna is a new project headed by Nick Sessanna (get the anagram?) who some may recognize from his work in Cooler . The new music is said to be “mad and sad on purpose” and reminds me of some of the best of the early 00’s emo/pop of my youth.

5. “The Me That Waits” The Cross Sea // Toronto, ON

Before reading the submission for The Cross Sea I immediately recognized the distinctive vocals of Anna Mērnieks-Duffield, who you may know from Toronto bands Beams and Ace of Wands . After discovering her long-awaited pregnancy, she headed straight to Marcata Studios in New York’s Hudson Valley region and seized the opportunity to capture her creative peak alongside collaborator and producer Kevin S. McMahon. Their self-titled debut just came out this past Friday, Feb. 13.

6. “Spindletop” - Casper Skulls // Toronto, ON

On their latest release, Kit Kat, Casper Skulls decided to take a “refreshingly patient and collaborative approach” to their songwriting, leading to what they deem as their best work to-date. The band has shared stages with the likes of Thurston Moore, PUP, and Kathleen Hanna.

7. “Quiet Crush” - Letter to Elise // Buffalo, NY

Post-The Voice Letter to Elise have kept up with a relentless live schedule, playing shows all over Buffalo. You can see them next on February 21st at Snow Jam at The Buffalo Irish Center alongside other local favorites Grosh, Tsavo Highway, Pocketship, and Johnny Hart & the Mess.

8. “Soundoff” - Johnny Hart & the Mess // Buffalo, NY

Johnny Hart & the Mess have a diverse list of influences, ranging from Foo Fighters to My Morning Jacket to Arcade Fire. Personally I can hear a little Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in the vocal delivery, mixed with some of the nostalgic late 90’s/00’s sounds of bands like Matchbox Twenty. As stated above, you can catch them live at Snow Jam on Feb. 21.

9. “In-Between” - Emma Whale // Hamilton, ON

Emma Whale wears many hats, including producer, songwriter, artist, and engineer. In addition to her own music, she’s worked on over 300 songs with a myriad of artists, including White Horse, Low Life Lolas, and Ariana Fig.

10. “Little Honky Tonks” - The Steam Donkeys // Buffalo, NY

The Steam Donkeys are a Buffalo staple, having been in the WNY music scene since the 90’s and holding a regular gig at Nietzsche’s every Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Buck Quigley’s songwriting is as quirky as it is twangy and catchy, as evidenced in this song from their 1998 album of the same name.

11. “WAKE UP” - Banggz ft. Jahmeema // Ottawa, ON

Ottawa’s Banggz is a Nigerian rapper and producer who draws inspiration from the genres and styles of his birthplace, resulting in a “diverse yet relatable” sound. He’s released dozens of singles since 2018, his latest having dropped in September of 2025.

12. “Never Knew Caroline” - Greg Klyma // Buffalo, NY

Born and raised in Buffalo, Greg began taking guitar lessons at age 13 and was writing songs by 18. He’s self-taught on harmonica, mandolin, piano, and tenor banjo, and has been touring for 30 years. You can catch him in his hometown this upcoming Thursday, Feb.19, at Buffalo Distilling Co. - learn more about it and other shows on the regional music concert calendar I curate.

13. “VELVET COLLAPSE” - FRANKIE FLOWERS // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

FRANKIE FLOWERS says that she’s not “reviving indie sleaze, she’s mutating it.” Confidently marching to the beat of her own drummer, FRANKIE has been releasing music since 2020 and has been compared to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dominic Fike, and Bloc Party.

14. “Broken Down World” - Annie Philippone // Buffalo, NY

I know I’m not alone in feeling the heaviness of the world lately, but this song gives me some reassurance. Originally from Rochester, Annie Philippone has called Buffalo home for decades and, in addition to teaching piano, has had a long-standing gig every Sunday at Nietzsche’s. She recently had to take a break due to an injury, but we wish her a smooth recovery.

15. “Sit Back” - Taylor Made Jazz // Buffalo, NY

Led by Van Taylor, Buffalo’s Taylor Made Jazz has accolades up the wazoo. They’ve traveled the world and won several awards, including the top R&B Award presented by Nightlife Magazine in 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004, and the People's Choice Award for Jazz in 2003, 2004, and 2005.

