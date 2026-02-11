Upcoming Local Shows for 2/13 - 2/19
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, February 13
- Dee Adams at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Vampyr Ball with Captain Tom & The Hooligans and Snake Oil Serenaders at Dnipro Ukranian Culture Center in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Dead Orchids and Deep Heights Recording Studio Showcase at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Faith to Fear, Flower Kitty, and The Spit Sisters at Skylark Lounge in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Sailing Stones, Prairie Pavement, and Pocket Thread at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- A Night of Americana and Blues ft. Falconeers, Lark and the Night Owl, Consensus Lake, and Adrianna Noone at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, February 14
- MusicalFare Presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill ft. Alex McArthur at Shea’s Smith Theater in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM & 8 PM
- Amanda Bridges, The Mookies, Goodbye Metro, and Green Schwinn at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- Doghouse Rose with Gaijin Smash and Mad Ones at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Sunday, February 15
- Lynne Hanson at Abilene Bar & Lounge in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
Monday, February 16
- Open Mic & Singer/Songwriter Showcase ft. Sara Elizabeth at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, February 17
- The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, February 18
- Black History Month Program: Evolution of Jazz ft. Gregory Treadwell & GLVT Love Xtreme and Sabu Adeyola & Friends at the Buffalo History Museum in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Thursday, February 19
- Whiskey and Pickin' hosted by Greg Klyma at Buffalo Distilling Co. in Buffalo, NY // 7 PMKasador at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM