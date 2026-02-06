The Scene Playlist for Feb. 8

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Mountain” - Gaijin Smash // Toronto, ON

I’m always excited to hear from Gaijin Smash, a Japanese/Canadian duo that started releasing dance-punk music in 2019. This is their brand new single, described as being a “bilingual sonic rush.” It’s from their forthcoming EP, Humans, which will be released this July.

2. ”greywater” - dolly sods // Buffalo, NY

Originally formed in 2020, dolly sods took a 2-year hiatus before re-emerging with a new drummer and lots of new tunes. They just released their self-titled EP on January 16th and are touring all this month around New York, Ohio, and Michigan. You can catch them in Buffalo on February 27th at Amy’s Place.

3. “Light In Me” - Lynne Hanson // Ottawa, ON

This song’s subtleties is what makes it powerful: Lynne’s smooth vocals and those melancholy guitar strums hit me just as hard as the first time I heard them. If you’re in the Rochester area, you can catch Lynne when she makes a trek to WNY next Sunday, February 15th at Abilene Bar & Lounge.

4. “What’s It For?” - Vocero Omar and Sara Elizabeth // Buffalo, NY

For several years local organization Music is Art has put together an annual compilation called Good Neighbors, comprised of songs written by local singer/songwriters who come together to collaborate and create new material for the albums. This year’s release is the first ever concept album which features 11 tracks based around the Hero’s Journey narrative, with the hero being the working musician.

5. “Still On Zero” - Ichi-Bons // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s Ichi-Bons have been described as “a reckless rock n’ roll revival,” and “a stack of quarters on your favorite jukebox.” According to their bio they also toured with Jack White? I’d love to hear more about that.

6. “One Day” - Pete Benzin // Buffalo, NY

I first came across Pete Benzin in 2024 after the release of his album Monumental Sun and was immediately drawn to his dreamy soundscapes, particularly the track “Raincloud #1.” His latest record, Monumental Moon, explores new sonic territory, experimenting with various songwriting approaches. “One Day” is my favorite, a classic singer/songwriter tune that is sure to get caught in your mind’s web.

7. “Leave It All Behind” - THE iDENTiTY CRiSiS ft. GRITS and Jasmine Virginia // Mississauga, ON

THE iDENTiTY CRiSiS is Paul Castro, a singer/songwriter/rapper/producer/multi-instrumentalist who also moonlights as a podcast host and filmmaker. He’s also shared stages with some of Canada’s finest in pop, including Fefe Dobson and Sean Desman.

8. “Private Eye” - The Demos // Rochester, NY

After a break that lasted several years it's been great to see The Demos get back to playing live, and another opportunity to catch them is coming your way on February 10th. The band will be opening for Twen and Gymshorts at the Bug Jar in Rochester, and you can learn more about it on the regional music concert calendar that I curate on our site.

9. “Sick Medicine” - Feura // Toronto, ON

Feura “doesn’t care if you like them, if you get it, or if you’re ready for it,” they are unabashedly themselves and ready to rock any room they enter. Their mix of grunge, punk, and hard hitting alt rock has been praised by the likes of Exclaim! Magazine.

10. “Somebody’s Something” - Green White Checkered // Niagara Falls, ON

Green White Checkered is more than just a band, it’s a reunion between longtime friends. The bandmates initially played together in high school, then took a 10 year hiatus before picking up where they left off. They now write songs that “sound like someone trying to talk through a smile while everything quietly unravels.”

11. “Bad Things Went Missing” - Dead Orchids // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Dead Orchids formed while the members were attending Villa Maria College. The band is “constantly seeking to break boundaries and explore” what their music can be. You can catch them live upstairs at Goodbar on Friday, February 13th.

12. “Perception” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

Blaised and Confused have dropped their debut EP, I Don’t Want to Be Perceived, on Bandcamp. The release features the three singles, including “Perception,” and two new songs (I enjoy “Evelyn” in particular). The release will be available in physical format on CD in the near future.

13. “When You Put That Dress On” - FAR // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s FAR touts themselves as “your needed dose of rock n’ soul” and keep busy live schedule. You can check out where to find them next over on their site .

14. “But Now You’re Gone” - Jason Being // Rochester, NY

Jason Being sings of “loss, devotion, and introspection," and is inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds him just outside of Rochester, NY. You can see some of that beauty for yourself in the music video for “But Now You’re Gone,” where we find Jason traversing through a cemetery and looking out on the water during a grey winter’s day.

