Upcoming Local Shows for 2/6 - 2/12
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, February 6
- FAR at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- akloh. at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Music is Art Presents An Evening That Gives Back ft. I Just Want You to Know Who I Am Premiere and a performance by Sara Elizabeth at North Park Theatre in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Buffalo Friends of Folk Presents Greg Klyma, Matthew Blue, and Trombone Charlotte at 5658 Main St. in Williamsville, NY // 7 PM
- Fat Morning, Alex Northrup & the Darlingtones, and Jimso Slim at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Music Is Art Presents An Evening That Gives Back Afterparty ft. Letter to Elise at Burning Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- The Love Within ft. Makenzie with the Rod Bonner Trio, The Nicholas Brothers, and Saranaide, as well as poetry readings by Dallas Taylor, Brandon Williamson, Deia Elwadi, and Ashley M. Hardy at the AKG in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Saturday, February 7
- Saturday Sessions ft. The Kody & Herren Band at Buffalo Distilling Co. in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Shad: The Start Anew Tour at Bridgeworks in Hamilton, ON // 7 PM
- Karma Queen and Night Owls at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Evergreen Echoes and A Million Lights at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Jo Passed Album Release Show with Heaven For Real and Wedding at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Punk Rock at Tudor Lounge w/ Virus X, The Living Braindead, and Abandoned Trains at Tudor Lounge in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Monday, February 9
- Candlelight Concert ft. Sallyanndra and Tyler Bagwell at Anna M. Reinstein Memorial Library in Cheektowaga, NY // 6 PM
Tuesday, February 10
- Twen, The Demos and Gymshorts at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, February 11
- Tyler Westcott and Dr. Jazz at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- BTPM Presents: A Musical Improv Comedy Night at 140 Lower Terrace in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Music is Art Showcase with Threefold and Michael DeLano Band at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, February 12
- Blanket Shore, Kaleb Hikele, Vancamp, and Jetson at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM