Upcoming Local Shows for 1/30 - 2/05
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, January 30
- Eternity: A Vampire Metal Opera by Vincent James Manstrantonio at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Droids Osaka Release Show with Dirty Rick and Sixteen Scandals at Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM
- Carpool, Del Paxton, and Pretty Rude at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, January 31
- Saturday Session ft. Alison Pipitone and Grace Stumberg at Buffalo Distilling Company in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Mister Thank You at Griffon Brewing in Youngstown, NY // 5 PM
- Gatto Black Album Release Show with Del Paxton, Sostre!, and Thought Trials at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Travesties perform Bob Dylan's Desire w/ Cathy Carfagna, Dave Meinzer, and Jamie Sunshine at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Roger Bryan & the Orphans with Lisa Bolduc and Braden Bodensteiner at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- The Eaves with Passed Out at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Wednesday, February 4
- Ferd and Folkfaces at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Thursday, February 5
- The Observers at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- McCarthyizm at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM