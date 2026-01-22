Upcoming Local Shows for 1/23 - 1/29
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, January 23
- Davey O. at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Winterfest ft. Miller and the Other Sinners at the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda, NY // 7 PM
- Conor Hart, Mike Legere, and Emma Whale at Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton, ON // 7:30 PM
- Adelaide, Addisyn Logan, and Stephen Babcock at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Wintersong with Altered By Mom at Harmony Hall in Gormley, ON // 10:30 PM
Saturday, January 24
- Ten Cent Howl at Buffalo Distilling Company in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- The Ant Hill Kids, The Mookies, and Prairie Pavement at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Canadiana Band ft. Cassidy Taylor at The Pilot in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Tough Old Bird with Jacob King and Feathery Down at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Exclaim!’s Class of 2026 ft. Meagan Aversa, Prism Shores, OTSYUDA, and Next Week's Washing at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Captain Tom & the Hooligans at Molly Maguire’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Ace of Wands with Not a Band and First We Live at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Wednesday, January 28
- Sweet Petunia with Ian McCuen at Ninth Ward in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, January 29
- Birthday Squirrel Album Release Show w/ The Quixotes at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM