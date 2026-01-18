The Scene Playlist for Jan. 18

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. ”Edge of the Edge” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

Ace of Wands’ last single, “Magical Mind,” made it on my Top Tracks of 2025 list, and “Edge of the Edge” continues to build excitement for their upcoming album due out sometime this year. The band says that the song started out as a “tender, lilting melody” before turning into the straight-up “wild and unrestrained” rocker that you hear today. If you’re in the GTA, be sure to catch the Edge of the Edge Release Show at Bovine Sex Club on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 8 PM.

Instagram

2. ”Down” - Dimming Pool // Toronto, ON

This is the debut single from Dimming Pool, a “stone-gaze” (stoner rock mixed with shoegaze) power trio made up of members from other well known TO bands such as Broken Wolves, Lucid Movement, and Wanda. Their other single, “Concrete,” was played on The Scene near the end of 2025, and I was a big fan of the muddy riffs and grunge vibe. This song starts less heavy, but once it builds to the chorus the distortion and flangey guitars are back.

Instagram

3. “i can’t beg” - Addisyn Logan // Buffalo, NY

On the rare occasions I log into TikTok I often come across videos of Addisyn Logan and it’s always a treat. She typically shares snippets of songs she’s working on or ones that are already released, and it’s undeniable that she’s a talented writer with a wonderful voice. Plus, she works for the Bills! She’s building her audience before our eyes, be sure to pay attention so that you can say that you knew her when. Addisyn will be playing at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo alongside Stephen Babcock and Adelaide on Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 PM.

Instagram

4. “Some Days” - Davey O. // Buffalo, NY

Last year, I had the chance to play one of Davey O.’s Nickel City Songwriter Redux shows and I was captivated by his lyrical storytelling. It’s clear that he loves to write and, even after performing for over 20 years, shows no signs of slowing down. You can catch him on Friday, Jan. 23 at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo starting at 5 PM.

Facebook

5. “Tool Bag” - The Sneers // Buffalo, NY

The Sneers describe themselves as “a unique blend of influences ranging from jam to hardcore… blending together to exude the Rust Belt’s rawness, dark humor, restlessness, and angst.” Fun fact: their vocalist is Matt Smith, a huge local music supporter and founder of the Buffalo music blog 1120 Press .

Instagram

6. “Pretending” - Matthew Holtby // Warkworth, ON

Matthew Holtby’s lyrics “often explore the quiet corners of everyday life - love, loss, reflection, and the passage of time.” Since 2021, he’s put out multiple singles independently (you may recognize some from being on past episodes of The Scene), and this year he plans to release several more, “Pretending” being the first. It came out January 9th on Pacificrecords.

Instagram

7. “Phone Call” - The Ant Hill Kids // Buffalo, NY

The Ant Hill Kids classify their music as “cult folk,” probably because they took their band name from a 1970’s doomsday cult . The creepiness of the namesake aside, I really enjoy this beautiful instrumental. It’s simple and maintains the same guitar part throughout, but the subtle layering and overall vibe reminds me of seeing sunlight cascading through a tree full of autumn leaves. The Ant Hill Kids will be at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment on Saturday, Jan. 24, along with The Mookies and Prairie Pavement.

Instagram

8. “High and Low” - The Endless Mountain Derelicts // Phelps, NY

The Endless Mountain Derelicts have been around for nearly a decade and are known for their high energy live shows, raw storytelling, and “gritty mix of alt country, mountain rock, and outlaw Americana.” All of those traits can be found in “High and Low,” an energetic track that would be perfect for dancing to in a rowdy, smoky, country bar.

Instagram

9. “Still Moving” - Morpheus Richards // Toronto, ON

You may recognize artist, actor, and entertainer Morpheus Richards from his days on Degrassi where he played the character Tiny Bell. He’s inspired by James Brown, Usher, Bruno Mars, and his Caribbean culture and has been performing for 15+ years. Since 2020, he’s released over 30 singles, “Still Moving” being one of them.

Instagram

10. “Comb” - Failures’ Union // Buffalo, NY

I was recently reflecting on some of my favorite albums by Buffalo artists, and In What Way by Failures’ Union may be at the top of my list. I return to this record year after year, typically in the grey days of winter. The band doesn’t reinvent the wheel on this release, but they have a quirk to their sound that sets them apart and makes the album shine. A little birdie told me that Failures’ Union may be making a comeback this year? If so, that’s some of the best news I’ve heard in a while.

Instagram

11. “Let Go” - Ayla Huff // Rochester, NY

Ayla Huff used to go by memyself&i before choosing to release music under their own name. The first time I listened to this song I felt like it was scratching an itch that I didn’t know I had until the moment I heard it. Ayla strives to connect with others through music by sharing their own experiences with their mental health and keeping those who may be going through similar situations in mind.

Instagram

12. “Leave the Light On” - Woody Woodburn // Rockwood, ON

I’m unsure if Woody Woodburn is this artist’s given name or a moniker, but nevertheless it’s a memorable title. Woody found a renewed passion for his art after years in the corporate world, and since then has decided that he will never let anything get in the way of his music again. It’s been said that he’ll surprise you with his “powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics.”

Instagram

13. “The Red Kind” - David Miers ft. Nancy Dunkle // Buffalo, NY

It’s been a minute since I’ve received anything new from David, but from what I know he’s always working on something. A collaborative spirit, David usually finds other vocalists from the Buffalo area to sing and write lyrics on his songs. “The Red Kind” is one of four singles that feature singer Nancy Dunkle.

Instagram

14. “Bitter Ending” - Erica the Ice Dragon // Buffalo, NY

Erica has been floating around the Buffalo music scene for over 10 years, but in that time also took a brief hiatus. In 2021, they bounced back with their single “Painting Futures,” and since then have released five songs, including “Bitter Ending.” The track is a lyrical exploration of “distrust, obsession, and finality” in a relationship and was produced by Corey Aloisi.

Instagram