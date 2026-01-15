Upcoming Local Shows for 1/16 - 1/22
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, January 16
- MYQ Farrow at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Alex Cousins: Strings Unbound at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Exclaim!’s Class of 2026 ft. Torrent, Cute, Miserable Weekend, and Bends at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- In the Round with Sara Elizabeth, Philip Stephen, and Andy Pothier at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Orange Dog Club, Prairie Pavement, and Romcom Victims at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Alumni, Socialite, and Queen City Radio at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, January 17
- Exclaim!’s Class of 2026 Night 2 ft. The Slow Drags, The Kewpie Dolls, and Glimmer Jean & the Goode at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Tiny the Dream, Relentless Moisture, Bone Machine and Bug Day at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Halfstride and Karma Queen at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Visitors with Willie Jacks at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Night Owls, Sound Stolen, and The White Dogs at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Sea Perry with Blue June and Mute Sounds at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8:30 PM
Tuesday, January 20
- Grace Lougen and Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM