The Scene Playlist for Jan. 11

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

“Hoodwinked” - Zak Ward and the Million Dollar Question // Buffalo, NY

It’s safe to say that Zak Ward is a fixture of the Buffalo music scene. If you don’t recognize him under his latest moniker, you may remember his projects Son of the Sun or First Ward (which I always thought was a clever homage). I’ve only heard great things about his band The Million Dollar Question, and now they have an album out - aptly titled, Million Dollar Question. Instagram



“Oh Well, Isabel” - Logan Ross // Buffalo, NY

It’s always cool to see some familiar names back into music after some time away. You may recognize Logan Ross from his former band Nylon Otters , but his new solo material is quite different from what he was doing back then. Last year I became obsessed with the 2007 album Small Steps, Heavy Hooves by Dear and the Headlights (yes, I was way late to the party), and I feel echoes of that record in this song, particularly in Logan’s vocal delivery. I’m curious to hear more of what he has in store. Instagram



“Another Day” - Adam Insult & the Injuries // Buffalo, NY

Adam Insult & the Injuries started as an outlet for Marc Hunt to write instrumentals, but quickly included Maria Sebastian after he shared his creations with her and she added lyrics and vocal melodies. Their debut EP, View From My Window, was one of my favorites from 2020 and I was excited when I recently saw Maria tease that new music will be out in 2026. Facebook



“Knee High Sox” - Altered By Mom // Toronto, ON

Congrats to Altered By Mom! Their debut album, Better, was listed as one of the 24 Great Canadian Albums You May Have Missed in 2025 by Exclaim! Magazine. We certainly didn’t miss it! We at the station are big fans of this band and look forward to seeing what they have planned for the new year. Instagram



“Motel Blues” - Eric & the Soo // Toronto, ON

Eric Brombacher already has two albums under his belt with his band The Soo: 2016’s Small Town Dreamer and 2018’s Modern Dystopia. Now he can add a third to that list with the release of his new record Phoenix, which this track is a part of. Instagram



“Reading With the Lights Off” - halfstride // Buffalo, NY

halfstride is composed of three musicians who have been bouncing around the WNY music scene for some time, including Gabriel Birkby (Ponder the Giraffe), Conn Sullivan, and Madison Rich (Kickstart Rumble). This is their brand new single, so if you like what you hear mark your calendar for Saturday, January 17th at Third Space Cafe and Event Center where the band will be playing with fellow Buffalonians Karma Queen at 8 PM. Instagram



“BUFFALO GOLD” - OPAL 98 // Buffalo, NY

As I’ve said before, I frequently enjoy the ways artists and bands self-describe. OPAL 98 wrote in their submission that they are "neo-psychedelic dream pop, washed out delta blue jean straight out American noise rock quartet, hand forged in Buffalo.” Upon further investigation of their Bandcamp page, I found that the band created their latest record, AT THE EDGE OF HARMONY, while fueled by Tops™ Blueberry Muffins. Is there any other way? Instagram



Romcom Victims - “Grilled Cheese” // Buffalo, NY

Love this bop by Romcom Victims. If you do as well, be sure to check out the band on Friday, January 16th where they’ll be playing at The Cave in Buffalo alongside Orange Dog Club and Prairie Pavement. PS: You can keep up with shows by regional artists in Buffalo and Toronto by checking out the regional concert calendar blog post I curate on our website every Friday. Instagram



“Lights Out” - Blue June // Vaughn, ON

Inspired by bands such as Vampire Weekend and Wallows, Blue June began releasing music in 2020 with their self-titled debut album. In the years since they have continued to release a smattering of singles and play shows around the GTA. You can catch them on January 17th at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. Instagram



“Blue”- ackzz // Toronto, ON

Our monthly single from ackzz is in! This one dropped January 5th and once again features the artist’s signature electro-bop. ackzz sends in music with such regularity that I feel we’re at the point where if he didn’t submit a song to the show for the month I would be concerned. Youtube



“Gentle Breeze”- Bone Machine // Fredonia, NY

Being an alum from SUNY Fredonia, I have many memories of walking the campus on grey days. Honesty, those were some of my favorite strolls, and this dreamy track from Bone Machine brings them to mind. If you’re in the Buffalo area you can catch the band live at Mohawk Place on January 17th alongside Relentless Moisture, Bug Day, and Tiny the Dream. Instagram



“Depose”- James Campbell // Elora, ON

Influenced by artists such as Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen, James Campbell takes his inspirations and melds them into an original blend of jazz with “earthy” pop. His debut album, Citrus Sun, came out in July of last year and he intends to continue to release new music into 2026. This is his latest single. Instagram

