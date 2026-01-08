Upcoming Local Shows for 1/9 - 1/15
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, January 9
- Stay Gold Community Art Party ft. Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift, Johnny & the Man Kids, Andy Pothier, and Lauren Clifford at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo, NY // 5 - 10 PM
- Pocketship, Blaised and Confused, and Hip Monarch at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Ash the Ghost, Not Normal, and Tuesday Nite at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, January 10
- Little Cake: Classical Showcase at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- Ten Cent Howl with Grace Stumberg at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Watch Your Step and Noah Lee & the Stetsons at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Goon Squad, Broken Locker, The Sneers, and Racehearse at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- Ol'time Moon Shine w/ Black Budget and Night Finger at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM