The Scene Playlist for Jan. 4

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “if you want me to i’ll stay” - Orange Dog Club // Buffalo, NY

Led by singer/songwriter Tim Turner, Orange Dog Club features a group of musicians from both Buffalo and Rochester. The band created a lot of buzz on TikTok and as a result were able to tour nationally to fans in other parts of the country. They are currently working on their debut album.

2. “Dig the Change!” - Sasha Fleet // Buffalo, NY

Sasha Fleet is a multi-instrumentalist who seeks to “spread love through the power of funk.” Their song “Dig the Change!” is the perfect showcase of this musical mission, featuring a funky groove ala Stevie Wonder or Sly & the Family Stone that encourages listeners to stand up for what they believe in.

3. “Closer” - Jammer’s Waffle House // Mississigua, ON

Formed in 2012, Jammer’s Waffle House is an award-winning indie rock band whose accomplishments include three performances on Rogers Hometown Hockey, monthly shows around the GTA, and two charting singles in the UK.

4. “Movin’ on Down” - Easy Pieces // Toronto, ON

Easy Pieces takes a “modern, breezy, psychedelic approach to classic songwriting.” This song is one of two singles that the band released back in 2020.

5. “Tell Me” - The Burkharts // Buffalo, NY

In their bio, The Burkharts claim to hail from the “sunny shores of Buffalo, NY,” and listening to this song I can almost believe that alternate reality. Obviously the band is being facetious, but if you’re already feeling the winter blues then turn this on and allow yourself to bask in a 60’s California daydream.

6. “Bourbon, Neat” - Sara Elizabeth // Buffalo, NY

It’s been a few years since Sara Elizabeth has released new solo material, so it’s great to see her back at it with “Bourbon, Neat.” The song was released Dec. 30th and coincided with her anniversary of being two years sober.

7. “Never Get Caught” - Uncle Ben’s Remedy // Versailles, NY

Uncle Ben’s Remedy says that their catalogue is composed of “story songs - songs about people we grew up with, grew together, and grew apart from.” On a personal note, I will never forget when UBR participated in the Artvoice BOOM Competition, a contest for local musicians where the winner won free studio time. The final showcase was at The Tralf and the band literally bussed in fans for their set. I had never seen anything like it, and still haven’t since.

8. “Settle for the Spotlight” - Noah Lee // Buffalo, NY

FKA Noah Koningisor, Noah Lee has been making waves in the Western New York country scene with his original tunes and active live show schedule. You can catch him next upstairs at Goodbar on Saturday, January 10th with Watch Your Step.

9. “Quiet Quitting” - A Sea of Gold and Burgundy // Niagara Falls, ON

A Sea of Gold and Burgundy is known for their “dynamic range, soaring harmonies, and rich lyricism.” This track is from their latest album, Monarch Mosaic, that came out this past November.

10. “It’s No Good” - Grace Stumberg // Buffalo, NY

I was first introduced to Grace Stumberg’s music back in 2013, and since then she has remained one of my favorite voices in the Buffalo music scene. She doesn’t play out as frequently as she used to, which makes her live shows all the more special. You can catch her opening for Ten Cent Howl at The Caz on Saturday, Jan. 10th.

11. “Galilee” - Ten Cent Howl // Buffalo, NY

Ten Cent Howl are known for their “original, rich narratives and profound arrangements.” As I said above, if their narratives strike your fancy you can see them live at The Caz on Jan. 10th.

12. “Change” - Jay J. Ra // Toronto, ON

Jay J. Ra got his start in his local church choir while growing up in Kingston, Jamaica, and by age fourteen he decided to try to make a career in music. Since then , he has released four albums in his signature style, combining pop, r&b, afrobeat, and classical.

