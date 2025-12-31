Upcoming Local Shows for 1/2 - 1/8
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, January 2
- Happy Hour with McCarthyizm at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Stephen Babcock at Nickel City Brewz in Depew, NY // 7 PM
- Punk Rock in the Attic w/ Abandoned Trains, Broken Locker, and The Clockers at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, January 3
- Uncanny Valley, Shag Queen, Dead Orchids, Hundred Plus Club at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Photosound, Hello London, and Torture Agenda at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Full Throttle, 40 Hours Over, Face the Lion, and In Your Walls at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM