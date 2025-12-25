Upcoming Local Shows for 12/26 - 1/1
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, December 26
- Zak Ward and the Million Dollar Question at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, December 27
- Tri-State Area, The Urban Achievers, and Joey B at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- F.A.R. Trio at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Seven Teller and Tsavo Highway at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Year End Hootenanny II ft. Ian McCuen, Romcom Victims, Dogs in Stereo, and Spiria at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- PA Line at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Sunday, December 28
- Operation Infinity Presents Unlimited Open Mic Night at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Monday, December 29
- Driftwood w/ Folkfaces at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Tuesday, December 30
Wednesday, December 31
- Letter to Elise at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Boy Jr., Clibbus, and Bubblebeam at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Folkfaces, Witty Tarbox, and Snake Oil Serenaders at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Pink Leather Jackets at Wheat Sheaf Tavern in Toronto, ON // 9 PM