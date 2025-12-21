The Scene Playlist for Dec. 21

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Here Comes Christmas” - Candace & Michael // Whitby, ON

Candace & Michael have been bouncing around the music industry for some time, and in that period they’ve accrued over 4.6 million streams across platforms, had their music featured in films and TV shows, and were semi-finalists in Nashville’s International Songwriting Competition. This is the title track from the duo’s new holiday EP.

2. “Xmas ‘85” - Roger Bryan and the Orphans // Buffalo, NY

This one tugs at the heart strings - listen to the lyrics and you’ll hear a tale of a family staying up all night in anticipation of one of their loved ones making it home in time for Christmas morning. Will they make it? Listen to the song to find out.

3. “Evergreen” - Cassidy Taylor // Toronto, ON

Just a couple of weeks ago, we aired “Hysteria,” Cassidy’s new single, which reminded me of this holiday bop that she dropped last November. Every visual fits into a picture-perfect visual of the season: evergreens, mistletoe, and winter snow… when I listen, I feel like I’m dancing inside of a snow globe.

4. “Somewhere on Christmas Eve” - Kanuton // Buffalo, NY

While the holidays are touted as being a time of cheer and joy, it’s undeniable that it brings profound sadness for many. This song dropped just in time for the holiday season and describes the “contrast between external, glittering holiday cheer and a hollow, internal stillness” that some may experience around this time of year.

5. “Never Christmas Without You” - Alex Exists // Toronto, ON

Alex Exists is an art/rock provocateur who is said to be “altering reality, one note at a time.” This song was a holiday single that he released back in 2022, but he’s put out plenty more music since then, including his 2023 album "Believe the Hype." Here’s hoping that Alex Exists may have more music for us in 2026.

6. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” - VOYAGR // Buffalo, NY

VOYAGR’s voices always meld together so beautifully, and this cover is no exception. Be sure to check out the band’s debut album, "Born a Believer," and afterwards perhaps take a listen to my interview with them to learn more about the process behind the record.

7. “Auld Days Gone” - T.K. Lipps // Buffalo, NY

T.K. Lipps says this track is “a song to remember New Years long past.” Equal parts reflective, melancholy, and romantic, this serves as a soundtrack for strolling down memory lane.

8. “It’s Still Snowing Outside” - The James Clark Institute // Toronto, ON

The James Clark Institute first experimented with holiday music when they dropped their unconventional tune “Orange Christmas” last year. “It’s Still Snowing Outside” is this year’s offering, and this season the band even went as far as to host a Holly Jolly Christmas Spectacular in Toronto . It begs the question: how big will TJCI go next holiday season?

9. “this christmas” - akloh. // Buffalo, NY

akloh. created a lot of buzz this holiday season when, mere days after dropping his new EP "akloh.-ho-ho," Sir Elton John himself shared his cover of “step into christmas” on Instagram . This cut is also from the EP, a cover of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas.”

10. “What’s So Merry?” - Karma Queen // Buffalo, NY

Inspired by the likes of Beabadoobee, Paramore, and CHVRCHES, Karma Queen’s music features “shimmering guitar riffs, clever lyrics, and catchy grooves.” This song came out in 2023, but if you’re interested in more go take a listen to their 2025 EP, "Sharp Tongue."

11. “MAKE IT THRU THIS CHRISTMAS” - Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

I said it before, and I’ll say it again: this new track by the Pink Leather Jackets rips. Imagine a Gerard Way, or Benjamin Kowalewicz,-esque voice singing an atypical holiday tune, and that’s “MAKE IT THRU THIS CHRISTMAS.” Note: if you’re in the Toronto area and looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, Pink Leather Jackets will be playing at the Wheat Sheaf Tavern.

12. “It’s Winter Again” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

This is an oldie but a goodie by Toronto’s ackzz (AKA Artemisio Bertone), an artist who submits a new song at least once per month. I took note of the rarity of him sharing a song that he already had sent in the past, but sometimes when something’s good and fits the season you don’t need to do something else.

13. “My Favorite Gift Is You” - 53 Days // Buffalo, NY

This song is dripping with 90’s nostalgia, and I mean that in the best way possible. It was first released on 1996’s "That Christmas CD," a compilation album of Buffalo artists that was distributed via Media Play (if you’re of a certain age, you definitely scoured their CD section in your youth). Subsequently, it caught the attention of a music publisher based in LA who ended up putting the song in several programs, including "General Hospital," "Christmas Proposal," and "The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation."

14. “Call It Christmas” - Growl Bear // Rochester, NY

Growl Bear is the project of Jeremy Button, a songwriter based out of Rochester who “covers a lot of territory between rock and country.” If you’d like to spice up your listening experience, know that two versions of this song exist: one with a fiddle solo (linked) and another with a banjo solo .

15. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” - Urge Surfer // Buffalo, NY

Full disclosure: I’m one half of Urge Surfer, so this cover is near and dear. The other half is the incredibly talented Jordan Smith, who put together this instrumental track in less than 24 hours last December after I sent her a quasi-joking text saying, “I wish I had thought of it sooner, but it would be fun to do an Urge Surfer Christmas cover lol.” Three days later, we had this.

