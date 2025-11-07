Theater Talk: Author Terry Guest on OAK at Alleyway, CONSCIENCE delivers powerful performances at Jewish Rep, last weekend for URINETOWN with super choregraphy by Kristy Cavanagh. Click through and scroll down for complete listings through December.

This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about Terry Guest's OAK, a deep south ghost story at the Alleyway (and the author himself talks about his roots). CONSCIENCE at Jewish Repertory Theatre is very timely about the demagogue Joe McCarthy who was held to account by Maine's Margaret Chase Smith, with super performances by Josie DiVincenzo, David Mitchell, Anna Krempholtz, and Nick Stevens. It's the last weekend for URINETOWN (where you have to "pay to pee") produced by 2nd Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre continues to be hilarious with choreography by Kristy Cavanagh. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS.

Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater News" (the new "On the Boards") at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

=============================================================

Shakespeare in Delaware Park - Announces 2026-51st Season Auditions

Auditions for Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s 51st season will be held on November 22,23,24

Saturday, November 22 9am to 2pm OPEN CALL BY APPOINTMENT.

Call 716-856-4533

Sunday, November 23 9am to 2pm The Taming of the Shrew CALL BACKS

Monday, November 24 5pm to 9pm Pericles, Price of Tyre CALL BACKS

Auditions will be held at: 625 Delaware Ave 14202 3rd Floor

PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE - June 18-July 12 Director: Scott McKenna Campbell

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - July 23-August 16 Director: Brendan Didio

Touring Production TBD - June 15-August 17 Director: Nathanial Higgins

OPEN CALL AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Actors interested in being considered for the 2026 season must make an audition appointment 716-856-4533. SDP welcomes and strongly encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, body types and those with disabilities who are over the age of 18 to audition. To arrange an appointment, please call 716-856-4533. All positions are paid. For the Open Call, actors should prepare one memorized Shakespearean monologue, not to exceed 2 minutes. All actors are requested to bring a resume/career bio and a headshot to the audition. For more information go to www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org or call 716-856-4533.

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Randall Kramer, music direction by Theresa Quinn. 10/23-11/9 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 and 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street, corner Tupper). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

COME FROM AWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. An uplifting example of the very best of human nature.

_____

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Mike Doben, a collaboration between First Look Buffalo and Buffalo United Artists. 10/24-11/8 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 1:00 performed at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. firstlookbuffalo.com or buffalounitedartists.org

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM PUBLICITY BLURB:

This haunting two-act drama spans decades and dimensions. In 1965, Daisy and Stanley flee a violent brawl and take refuge in a hotel room—only to confront eerie revelations and unexpected intimacy. Fast-forward to 2025: the same room now hosts Daphne and Sage, a ghost-hunting YouTube couple chasing viral fame. But as their night unfolds, the ghosts they seek begin to chase them back. The play explores themes of trauma, memory, and the cost of chasing spectacle over truth.

_____

URINETOWN, a musical by Mark Hollman, book by Greg Kotis, directed by Louis Colaicovo, music director Allan Paglia. 10/24-11/9 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at the Smith Theatre, Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) Tickets through Shea's. Visit sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

_____

OPENINGS:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, directed by Tim Carroll, 11/01 - 12/21. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Royal George Theatre Stage, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800=511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: With original music by Paul Sportelli, music direction by Rachel O’Brien, and movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan, don’t miss the final production to grace the stage of the Royal George Theatre. Again, the magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The most jolly holiday experience is in Niagara-on-the-Lake — the merriest of destinations.

NOTE: Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

GIDION'S KNOT, play by Johnna Adams, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Caitlin Coleman and Kristen Tripp Kelly. 11/7 - 11/22 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, produced by Brazen-Faced Varlets at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14222

GIDION'S KNOT PUBLICITY BLURB: Over the course of a parent/teacher conference, a grieving mother and an emotionally overwhelmed 5th-grade teacher have a fraught conversation about the tragic suicide of the mother’s son, Gidion. Gidion may have been bullied severely - or he may have been an abuser. As his story is slowly uncovered, the women try to reconstruct a satisfying explanation for Gidion’s act and come to terms with excruciating feelings of culpability.

_____

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Kate Hennig, with music direction by Paul Sportelli 11/7 - 12/21 in repertoire at either 1:00 or 7:00. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Back by popular demand! Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

STRING, a Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City

with book by Sarah Hammond, music and myrics by Adam Gwon, Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, and music direction by Joe Isgar, starring Lily Jones, Karen Harty, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Nick Lama, Victoria Perez, John Kreuzer with Chorus: Michael Wells, Collin Mckee, Anika Pace, Katy Miner, Dan Torres, and Araia Heathcott. 11/7 - 11/29 Select Thursdays (11/13, 11/20) at 7:30, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat matinees 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14201 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre

STRING PUBLICITY BLURB: String: A Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City is an imaginative new musical running from November 7th through November 29th, 2025. This enchanting show explores destiny, love, and the beauty of life’s chaos.

Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, String reimagines Greek mythology in the modern world. Three goddesses, the Fates, are banished from Olympus to an office building on Earth, where they must continue spinning the threads of human life. But when one of them discovers free will, everything they thought they controlled begins to unravel. As one goddess wonders: “If we’re made to spin their stories, what happens when we want to write our own?” With a soaring score and divinely human characters, String is a celebration of connection, love, and the power of choice

_____

THIRST, by Ronán Noone, directed by Kate LoConti Alcocer, starring Aleks Malejs, Kai Crumley, and Peter Johnson with voiceover Actors Todd Benzin, Kate LoConti Alcocer, David Lundy, and RJ Voltz. 11/7 - 11/23 Thu - Sat 7:30, with 2:00 matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Produced by the Irish Classical Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com,

THIRST PUBLICITY BLURB: THIRST by Ronán Noone unfolds in tandem with Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, but follows the Irish and American domestic workers who keep the Tyrone family functioning. Think the downstairs staff of Downton Abbey, centering the immigrant experience in the U.S. Though it’s set over 100 years ago, this story feels deeply relevant in our current moment. Set in 1912 inside the seaside Connecticut home that inspired Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Thirst unfolds in the kitchen below stairs, where three servants - Bridget, the sharp-tongued Irish cook; Jack, an American chauffeur chasing the promise of a better life; and Cathleen, a young maid eager for more - grapple with love, ambition, and belonging in a world that keeps them on the margins. As the famous family upstairs battles its own ghosts, those downstairs fight their quieter wars of hope, heartbreak, and the eternal hunger for something more. SETTING: All scenes take place in the kitchen of Monte Cristo Cottage, the Tyrones’ summer home in New London, Connecticut, on a day in August 1912.

RUN TIME: Approximately 2 hours and 15-minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

_____

CONTINUING

CONSCIENCE, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Anna Krempholtz, David Mitchell, and Nick Stevens. 10/30 - 11/23 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/events

CONSCIENCE Publicity Blurb: With themes of Courage, integrity, and political resistance, CONSCIENCE is a riveting drama about Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman elected to both the House and Senate from Maine. In 1950, she stood alone to denounce Senator Joseph McCarthy’s fear-driven crusade, delivering her historic “Declaration of Conscience" speech. It was a public act of defiance at a time when both Democrats and Republicans were cowed into silence for fear of retribution. It came at a cost: She was shunned by her colleagues, challenged in a primary, and McCarthy threatened to expose her personal secrets. CONSCIENCE is the story of a remarkable woman who stood up for what was right and refused to back down.

_____

OAK, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, starring Dasia Cervi, P.K. Fortson, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, and Ember Tate-Steele. 10/30-11/15 Thu-Sat 7:30 with extra performance Monday 11/3 at 7:30. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

OAK Publicity Blurb: A thriller about 3 kids, a swamp monster, and a lady with a shotgun. It's "snatching season," and cousins Pickle, Big Man, and Suga are right to be feeling unsettled. It's 7:00 p.m. Do you know where your children are?

OAK bursts onto the stage this season as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, haunting and thrilling audiences caught in the grip of the shadows lurking beneath the water's surface. A perfect thriller for Spooky Szn, Guest's razor-sharp dialogue and poetic storytelling fuse eerie horror with raw emotional truth, creating a performance that is as intimate as it is electrifying. Directed by Dawn Meredith Simmons, OAK is not just a play — it’s an urgent, unforgettable theatrical journey that will leave you breathless and thinking long after the curtain falls.

_____

OPENING LATER IN NOVEMBER:

IOLANTHE, OR THE PEER AND THE PERI, a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta, directed by Lisa Berglund (see cast below). 11/14, 16, 21 and 23 with performances at 7:30 Fridays and 2:00 Sundays. Presented by Opera-Lytes at St Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Avenue, in Lancaster, NY, the production will be accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Ciaran Krueger. Tickets are available at www.operalytes.com or at the door.

IOLANTHE PUBLICITY BLURB: This comic operetta skewers the British Parliamentary system by bringing the House of Lords into conflict with a band of magical fairies. When the Lord Chancellor (Michael Warner) insults the Queen of the Fairies (Mariami Bekauri), she takes revenge by installing the shepherd Strephon (Andy Gonlag) as leader of the House of Commons. Strephon is half a fairy (down to the waist) but has been hiding this fact from his fiancée Phyllis (Liz Klimek). Phyllis mistakes Strephon’s fairy mother Iolanthe (Ashley Rummings) for a rival, breaks their engagement, and offers instead to marry the peers Lord Mountararat (Paul Berglund) and Lord Tolloller (Alfonzo Tyson). Only Iolanthe can restore order--but at the cost of her life.

NOTE: On Sunday November 23 at 1:30 p.m., Lisa Berglund, professor of English at Buffalo State University, will give a free pre-curtain lecture on “Political Satire in W.S. Gilbert’s Fairyland.

_____

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, a 2018 play by Young Jean Lee (the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway) directed by Curtis Lovell, starring Connor Graham, Daniel Greer, Brent Hetrick, Nathanial Higgins, Camille Person and Nova Russell. 11/14-11/23 (8 shows) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 7:30, Sun 4:00. Produced by Ujima on the Lorna C. Hill stage, 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Then they confront a problem that even being a happy family can’t solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man?

______

STRING, a Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City

with book by Sarah Hammond, music and myrics by Adam Gwon, Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, and music direction by Joe Isgar, starring Lily Jones, Karen Harty, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Nick Lama, Victoria Perez, John Kreuzer with Chorus: Michael Wells, Collin Mckee, Anika Pace, Katy Miner, Dan Torres, and Araia Heathcott. 11/7 - 11/29 Select Thursdays (11/13, 11/20) at 7:30, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat matinees 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14201 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre

STRING PUBLICITY BLURB: String: A Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City is an imaginative new musical running from November 7th through November 29th, 2025. This enchanting show explores destiny, love, and the beauty of life’s chaos.

Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, String reimagines Greek mythology in the modern world. Three goddesses, the Fates, are banished from Olympus to an office building on Earth, where they must continue spinning the threads of human life. But when one of them discovers free will, everything they thought they controlled begins to unravel. As one goddess wonders: “If we’re made to spin their stories, what happens when we want to write our own?” With a soaring score and divinely human characters, String is a celebration of connection, love, and the power of choice

_____

THE CONSUL, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, presented by Fredonia’s Hillman Opera, directed by Daniel Lendzian and conducted by Emily Schaad, starring students from Fredonia’s School of Music. 11/13 - 11/16 (four performances) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Marvel Theatre in the Rockefeller Arts Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus. Visit: events.fredonia.edu/event/hillman-opera-menottis-the-consul

THE CONSUL PUBLICITY BLURB: This opera offers a gripping and timely revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera with its haunting narrative, centered on a family’s desperate attempt to escape a totalitarian regime and the cold indifference of bureaucracy. THE CONSUL remains as resonant today as it was in 1950.

_____

SELECT OPENINGS IN DECEMBER, 2025

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley. at The Alleyway, Previews 12/11-13, then 12/14-28 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theatre maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

_____

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL by Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford, and Lawerence D. Cohen, based on the novel by Stephen King. 12/4 - 12/14 (8 shows) Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00. Presented by Bellissima Productions at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14213 (716) 913-1799 bellissimaproductions.com

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL PUBLICITY BLURB: Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, but is virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. Set in the present in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose). Content Warning: strong language, violence, death, religious abuse, bullying, simulated sexual acts, visible blood, and mentions of sexual assault and themes of school violence.

_____

CHARLES DICKENS PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written, directed by, and starring Mike Randall, Thu 7:30 Dress Rehearsal/Preview, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 closing performance. Presented by D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter AvenueBuffalo, NY, 14201. (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

CHARLES DICKENS PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Mike Randall’s acclaimed one-man show continues Randall’s long-standing tradition of embodying Charles Dickens in an historically inspired retelling of "A Christmas Carol," complete with theatrical flair and period authenticity.

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' story, by Neil and Sasha Wechsler, directed by Kevin Leary, starring Stan Klimecko as Scrooge with "the family" played by Chris Hatch, Sarah Teplitsky, Quinn McGillion, Madeline Rehm, stage managed by Emma English. 12/5 - 12/14 - Fri - Sat 7:30, Matinees: Sundays and Saturday, December 13 at 2:30. Presented by the Kenan Center in the Taylor Theatre 433 Locust Street, Lockport, NY, 14094 (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (at Kenan) PUBLICITY BLURB: - This is a brand-new version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Neil Wechsler Yale Drama Prize-winner) and Sasha Wechsler. The story is told by a meta vaudevillian family troupe, who portray all the characters in Scrooge’s life — past, present, and future—while navigating their own eternal family dynamics. The adaptation draws from multiple storytelling traditions, blending humor, heart, and theatrical inventiveness.

_____

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS: A HOLIDAY SPECIAL Short plays written by 716 Playwrights, directed by Catherine Burkhart and Mariangela Mercurio, starring Katie Buckler, Michael Busaco, Jay Byron, Andrew Canada, Shelby McNalty DeCarlo, Sadie Everhard, Suzanne Hibbard, John Kehoe, Devin Kempt, Jo O'Donnell, Askshat Sharma, and Nick Winger. 12/11 - 12/20 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 with an extra show Wed 12/17 at 7:30 Presented by American Repertory Theatre, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, 14222 (716) 339-2999 artofwny.org

CONCRETE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: A lonely busker plays on a cold city street corner as the hustle & bustle of holiday traffic passes them by. But, perhaps with some sort of celestial knowledge or just dumb luck, a song they play stops a passerby and gives them pause to reflect how the song plays a part of their life. Tasked with creating a short play from Christmas Carols and Holiday songs, CONCRETE CHRISTMAS features the creative writing talents of Donna Hoke, Camilla Maxwell, Michael Fanelli, Mark C Llyod, Billy Horn, Rosemarie Lorenti, Justin Karcher, and Matthew LaChiusa,

_____

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS, THE MUSICAL, book by Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy, Music by Randy Klein, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, directed and choreographed by Alexandria Watts. 12/6 -12/20 Sat & Sun 2:00 at Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org

EXTRA NOTES: Understudy Performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 . Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, December 14 at 10:00am (To purchase tickets for that performance, use code: SENSORY25)

Every Performance features a post-show talk-back.

Recommended Ages: 4 and up. Fun for the whole family!

Show Run-Time is 60-Minutes, plus our post-show 10-minute talk-back.

Fancy Nancy : Amaya Sonubi , Julia Pitarresi (Understudy)

Jojo: Taylor Grosskopf, Brooke Kauderer (Understudy)

Mrs. Clancy: Timiyah love, Lana Sugarman (Understudy)

Mr. Clancy: Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Vinny Murphy (Understudy)

Devine/Grandpa : Jetaun Louie, Sandra Roberts (Understudy)

FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: What could be fancier than Christmas? Presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles – and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. She bought a brand-new sparkly tree topper with her own money and can’t wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don’t turn out the way Nancy planned, will Christmas still be splendiferous?

_____

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show. 12/17 - 12/28, Dec 17–19: 7:30 PM nightly, Dec 20–21: Multiple shows daily (2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM) Dec 23–24 Afternoon and evening performances, Dec 26–28: Matinees and evening shows at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions, and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family.

Family-friendly, suitable for all ages with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre