From E-Bikes to Eating Well: Buffalo’s Path to a Healthier Future

On today’s episode of What’s Next? we hear from Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, about how the Presidential Determination is shaping refugee resettlement and the impact on local agencies. Later, host Naila Ansari Catilo sits down with Leighton Jones from Our Action City Buffalo and Jon Torrey, professor at Buffalo State University, to talk about the effects of a recent bill on local communities.

Listen • 46:48