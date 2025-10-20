From E-Bikes to Eating Well: Buffalo’s Path to a Healthier Future
Today on What’s Next? we spotlight two local efforts driving community wellness in Buffalo. First, we explore Clean Mobility Buffalo’s East Side Forward: Full Charge Ahead with Kim LaVare and a youth-led team launching their new podcast, Mobility Matters. Then, Ekua Mends-Aidoo previews the Food is Medicine Symposium with Beth Machnica and Purnima Mohan, highlighting women’s health, lifestyle medicine, and culinary innovation.