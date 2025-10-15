Building Belonging: Refugees and Resilience in Buffalo
Ways To Subscribe
Today on What’s Next? Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, joins Jay Moran to discuss how national policy shapes refugee resettlement and what it means for families arriving in Western New York. She also reflects on the Institute’s mission, the challenges of reduced funding, and their upcoming Refugees of Comedy fundraiser celebrating community, resilience, and the power of belonging.