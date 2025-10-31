© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater seats and the bottom of the graphic with a white THEATER TALK logo on the top half
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: So much talent on so many stages! THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM by Bella Poynton (First Look/BUA at Canterbury Woods), COME FROM AWAY (MusicalFare at Shea's 710), and URINETOWN (2nd Gen at Shea's Smith) with more to tell next week.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
In THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM by Bela Poynton, ghost hunters Sage (Paige Cummings) and Daphne (Stefanie Warnick) get distracted from their podcast
Photograph by Debb Orrange
/
First Look Productions / Buffalo United Artists
In THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM by Bela Poynton, ghost hunters Sage (Paige Cummings) and Daphne (Stefanie Warnick) get distracted from their podcast

This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM by local playwright Bela Poynton, COME FROM AWAY as MusicalFare starts its season at its new home in Shea's 710 Theatre, URINETOWN (where you have to "pay to pee") produced by 2nd Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre, and look forward to Alleyway's OAK by the author of MAGNOLIA BALLET (seen previously at the Alleyway) and CONSCIENCE at Jewish Repertory Theatre. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS.

Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater News" (the new "On the Boards") at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

JUST OPENED OVER THE LAST WEEK:

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Randall Kramer, music direction by Theresa Quinn. 10/23-11/9 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 and 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street, corner Tupper). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

COME FROM AWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. An uplifting example of the very best of human nature.

_____

OAK, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, starring Dasia Cervi, P.K. Fortson, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, and Ember Tate-Steele. Previews 10/24-10/28, Opening 10/29, then 10/30-11/15 Thu-Sat 7:30 with extra performance Monday 11/3 at 7:30. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

OAK Publicity Blurb: A thriller about 3 kids, a swamp monster, and a lady with a shotgun. It's "snatching season," and cousins Pickle, Big Man, and Suga are right to be feeling unsettled. It's 7:00 p.m. Do you know where your children are?

OAK bursts onto the stage this season as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, haunting and thrilling audiences caught in the grip of the shadows lurking beneath the water's surface. A perfect thriller for Spooky Szn, Guest's razor-sharp dialogue and poetic storytelling fuse eerie horror with raw emotional truth, creating a performance that is as intimate as it is electrifying. Directed by Dawn Meredith Simmons, OAK is not just a play — it’s an urgent, unforgettable theatrical journey that will leave you breathless and thinking long after the curtain falls.

_____

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Mike Doben, a collaboration between First Look Buffalo and Buffalo United Artists. 10/24-11/8 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 1:00 performed at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. firstlookbuffalo.com or buffalounitedartists.org

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM PUBLICITY BLURB:

This haunting two-act drama spans decades and dimensions. In 1965, Daisy and Stanley flee a violent brawl and take refuge in a hotel room—only to confront eerie revelations and unexpected intimacy. Fast-forward to 2025: the same room now hosts Daphne and Sage, a ghost-hunting YouTube couple chasing viral fame. But as their night unfolds, the ghosts they seek begin to chase them back. The play explores themes of trauma, memory, and the cost of chasing spectacle over truth.

_____

URINETOWN, a musical by Mark Hollman, book by Greg Kotis, directed by Louis Colaicovo, music director Allan Paglia. 10/24-11/9 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at the Smith Theatre, Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) Tickets through Shea's. Visit sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

_____

CONSCIENCE, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Josie DiVincenzo, Anna Krempholtz, David Mitchell, and Nick Stevens. 10/30 - 11/23 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/events

CONSCIENCE Publicity Blurb: With themes of Courage, integrity, and political resistance, CONSCIENCE is a riveting drama about Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman elected to both the House and Senate from Maine. In 1950, she stood alone to denounce Senator Joseph McCarthy’s fear-driven crusade, delivering her historic “Declaration of Conscience" speech. It was a public act of defiance at a time when both Democrats and Republicans were cowed into silence for fear of retribution. It came at a cost: She was shunned by her colleagues, challenged in a primary, and McCarthy threatened to expose her personal secrets. CONSCIENCE is the story of a remarkable woman who stood up for what was right and refused to back down.

_____

SELECT OPENINGS IN NOVEMBER, 2025

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 2025, a new production of Dickens' Classic, created and directed by Daniel F. Lendzian & Chris J. Handley. at The Alleyway, 11/01 - 12/21 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202

716-852-2600

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Theatre maker Daniel F. Lendzian adapts Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale into a gorgeous new production for our time. Directed by Chris J Handley with scenic design by Justin and Christopher Swader (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), the Alleyway brings a fresh new spirit to our longstanding holiday tradition!

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, directed by Tim Carroll, 11/01 - 12/21. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Royal George Theatre Stage, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800=511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: With original music by Paul Sportelli, music direction by Rachel O’Brien, and movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan, don’t miss the final production to grace the stage of the Royal George Theatre. Again, the magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The most jolly holiday experience is in Niagara-on-the-Lake — the merriest of destinations.

NOTE: Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

GIDION'S KNOT, play by Johnna Adams, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Caitlin Coleman and Kristen Tripp Kelly. 11/7 - 11/22 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, produced by Brazen-Faced Varlets at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14222

GIDION'S KNOT PUBLICITY BLURB: During a fraught parent/teacher conference, a grieving mother asks her son's emotionally-overwhelmed teacher one simple question: Why?

_____

IOLANTHE, OR THE PEER AND THE PERI, a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta, directed by Lisa Berglund (see cast below). 11/14, 16, 21 and 23 with performances at 7:30 Fridays and 2:00 Sundays. Presented by Opera-Lytes at St Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Avenue, in Lancaster, NY, the production will be accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Ciaran Krueger. Tickets are available at www.operalytes.com or at the door.

IOLANTHE PUBLICITY BLURB: This comic operetta skewers the British Parliamentary system by bringing the House of Lords into conflict with a band of magical fairies. When the Lord Chancellor (Michael Warner) insults the Queen of the Fairies (Mariami Bekauri), she takes revenge by installing the shepherd Strephon (Andy Gonlag) as leader of the House of Commons. Strephon is half a fairy (down to the waist) but has been hiding this fact from his fiancée Phyllis (Liz Klimek). Phyllis mistakes Strephon’s fairy mother Iolanthe (Ashley Rummings) for a rival, breaks their engagement, and offers instead to marry the peers Lord Mountararat (Paul Berglund) and Lord Tolloller (Alfonzo Tyson). Only Iolanthe can restore order--but at the cost of her life.

NOTE: On Sunday November 23 at 1:30 p.m., Lisa Berglund, professor of English at Buffalo State University, will give a free pre-curtain lecture on “Political Satire in W.S. Gilbert’s Fairyland.

_____

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, a musical based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Kate Hennig, with music direction by Paul Sportelli 11/7 - 12/21 in repertoire at either 1:00 or 7:00. Produced by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada L0S 1J0 1-800=511-SHAW or visit shaw.com

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Back by popular demand! Celebrate the holidays with Irving Berlin’s heartwarming classic: White Christmas. This delightful musical follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the charming Vermont Inn. Featuring dazzling dance numbers plus a splendid score with hits like “Blue Skies” plus “Sisters”, and of course, the title song, this joyous production is the perfect festive treat for the entire family! Buy both Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol and save 20%.

_____

STRAUSS’S HOUSES, play by Jerry Polner, directed by Clara Tan, STAGED READING, ONE NIGHT ONLY starring Danielle Burning, Madeline Allard-Dugan, Trevor Dugan, Kaylie Horowitz, and Ian Downes. ONE NIGHT ONLY Tuesday, November 4⋅at 7:30 at Area 54 at Caffe at Amy's 3234 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 (across Main from St. Joseph's University Church). facebook.com/PostIndustrialProductions

STRAUSS’S HOUSES PUBLICITY BLURB: Real estate agent Freddie Strauss, still working to live down her delinquent youth, tries to put on the right airs to sell million-dollar homes to the wealthy young professional set. Her newest customer couple is prepared to buy at the full asking price. Still, they want a guarantee that the “cultural identity” of the neighborhood – the social class, child-rearing, religiosity, and family rituals of the residents – is a good match for their sensitive palates. Freddie reluctantly agrees to carry out this investigation, only for the community to react by vandalizing her car, getting her evicted from her apartment, and pulling her realtor's license. Isn’t culture supposed to be a good thing?

______

STRING, a Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City

with book by Sarah Hammond, music and myrics by Adam Gwon, Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, and music direction by Joe Isgar, starring Lily Jones, Karen Harty, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Nick Lama, Victoria Perez, John Kreuzer with Chorus: Michael Wells, Collin Mckee, Anika Pace, Katy Miner, Dan Torres, and Araia Heathcott. 11/7 - 11/29 Select Thursdays (11/13, 11/20) at 7:30, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat matinees 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14201 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre

STRING PUBLICITY BLURB: String: A Musical Fable About the Greek Fates in the Modern City is an imaginative new musical running from November 7th through November 29th, 2025. This enchanting show explores destiny, love, and the beauty of life’s chaos.

Co-directed by Katie Mallinson and Ben Michael Moran, String reimagines Greek mythology in the modern world. Three goddesses, the Fates, are banished from Olympus to an office building on Earth, where they must continue spinning the threads of human life. But when one of them discovers free will, everything they thought they controlled begins to unravel. As one goddess wonders: “If we’re made to spin their stories, what happens when we want to write our own?” With a soaring score and divinely human characters, String is a celebration of connection, love, and the power of choice

_____

THE CONSUL, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, presented by Fredonia’s Hillman Opera, directed by Daniel Lendzian and conducted by Emily Schaad, starring students from Fredonia’s School of Music. 11/13 - 11/16 (four performances) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Marvel Theatre in the Rockefeller Arts Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus. Visit: events.fredonia.edu/event/hillman-opera-menottis-the-consul

THE CONSUL PUBLICITY BLURB: This opera offers a gripping and timely revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera with its haunting narrative, centered on a family’s desperate attempt to escape a totalitarian regime and the cold indifference of bureaucracy. THE CONSUL remains as resonant today as it was in 1950.

_____

THIRST, by Ronán Noone, directed by Kate LoConti Alcocer, starring Aleks Malejs, Kai Crumley, and Peter Johnson with voiceover Actors Todd Benzin, Kate LoConti Alcocer, David Lundy, and RJ Voltz. 11/7 - 11/23 Thu - Sat 7:30, with 2:00 matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Produced by the Irish Classical Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com,

THIRST PUBLICITY BLURB: THIRST by Ronán Noone unfolds in tandem with Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, but follows the Irish and American domestic workers who keep the Tyrone family functioning. Think the downstairs staff of Downton Abbey, centering the immigrant experience in the U.S. Though it’s set over 100 years ago, this story feels deeply relevant in our current moment. Set in 1912 inside the seaside Connecticut home that inspired Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Thirst unfolds in the kitchen below stairs, where three servants - Bridget, the sharp-tongued Irish cook; Jack, an American chauffeur chasing the promise of a better life; and Cathleen, a young maid eager for more - grapple with love, ambition, and belonging in a world that keeps them on the margins. As the famous family upstairs battles its own ghosts, those downstairs fight their quieter wars of hope, heartbreak, and the eternal hunger for something more. SETTING: All scenes take place in the kitchen of Monte Cristo Cottage, the Tyrones’ summer home in New London, Connecticut, on a day in August 1912.

RUN TIME: Approximately 2 hours and 15-minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

_____

SELECT OPENINGS IN DECEMBER, 2025

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE, a holiday "spectacle" presented by Cirque du Soleil, their first-ever Christmas show. 12/17 - 12/28, Dec 17–19: 7:30 PM nightly, Dec 20–21: Multiple shows daily (2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM) Dec 23–24 Afternoon and evening performances, Dec 26–28: Matinees and evening shows at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.com

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE publicity blurb: Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” the storyline is about Isabella, a young girl who feels she’s outgrown her family’s Christmas traditions, and is swept into a fantastical winter wonderland after a snowstorm separates her from her father. Along the way, she encounters whimsical characters, acrobats, reindeer, and children who help rekindle the holiday spirit and reunite the family.

Family-friendly, suitable for all ages with a runtime of 85 minutes, no intermission.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

Tags
Theater Talk 2025 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • BITE ME, Bellissima Productions iset in Ujima's basement community room, stars Janae' Leonard and Jeremy Meyers
    Theater Talk: Last chances for 3 good shows - Bellissima's BITE ME (see photo), Lancaster's NIGHT WATCH, and ART's GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE. Openings include Musicalfare's COME FROM AWAY, 2nd Gen's URINETOWN, BUA/First Look's GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, and Alleyway's OAK.
    This week on Theater Talk Anthony and Peter talk about your last chances to see three plays which close this weekend: BITE ME, an intense two-hander set in a high school, NIGHT WATCH by Lucille Fletcher (of SORRY WRONG NUMBER fame), and GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE by local favorite Tom Dudzick. In between, Anthony found time to see the new movie version of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN starring Jennifer Lopez, et. al. And there are four (4) good openings: COME FROM AWAY as MusicalFare starts its season at Shea's 710 Theatre, URINETOWN (where you have to "pay to pee") produced by 2nd Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre, THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM (ghost hunters then and now) by local playwright Bela Poynton, and OAK with teenagers, a shotgun, and a swamp monster by the author of MAGNOLIA BALLET (seen previously at the Alleyway). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGSYes! Do it! Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Good shows up now and opening next week
    Theater Talk: Hear Anthony's amusing family trip for DAMN YANKEES, THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, and more! Meanwhile, there are plenty of local openings (click through for listings).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony recounts to Peter his recent trip down to see family in Maryland, a trip that came with three theatrical delights. First, Anthony went to the updated DAMN YANKEES at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., featuring new lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The action moves from the Washington Senators to the Baltimore Orioles, set in the year 2000. Joe Hardy is now a Black Orioles fan whose father was a standout in the Negro Leagues. His quest isn’t just about baseball glory, it’s about fulfilling a dream denied to his father due to racial discrimination. Female characters are given more depth, and the team is racially diverse. The family took in a puppet show (75 puppets!) bringing Eric Carle's THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR and several other children's books to the stage. And back home, "Uncle Tony's" niece put on a show, complete with box office, tickets, and a one-person recreation of the caterpillar story to a sold-out house. Anthony's observation was that she had put more thought into the box office than the production, but wished that more local theaters put more thought into their ticketing and lobby experiences. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage!Yes! Do it! Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING L-R Sydney Contrad, Anthony Alcocer, Heather Holden
    Theater Talk: THE BOOK OF WILL at RLTP has it all; Bring extra Kleenex to THE NOTEBOOK at Shea's; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (Starring Buffalo) was so funny!; last weekend for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (snappy Rodgers & Hammerstein revue) at Kenan.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, an exceptionally moving play at Road Less Traveled, concerning a group of friends working hard to save Shakespeare's plays. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING takes 31 songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein and presents them in a funny revue at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN was given a super presentation by Starring Buffalo. THE NOTEBOOK, a real tear-jerker, opened at Shea's and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE opened at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave). Anthony did get down to NYC to see Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson in the editor's cut of a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. CLICK ON THIS PODCAST'S TITLE TO SEE COMPLETE LISTINGS FOR WNY THEATERS!That's right! Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In THE BOOK OF WILL, at Road Less Traveled Productions, a scene that could be a painting by Engish painter William Hogarth
    Theater Talk: THE BOOK OF WILL CONTINUES at RLTP, Tom Dudzik on two stages, Last weekend at Shawfest, Openings include NOTEBOOK at Shea's, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Kenan, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Shea's 710. See listings!
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, the last of the 2025 Curtain Up! openings, which continues at Road Less Traveled Productions through 10.19. It's almost "Tom Dudzik month" (referring to the OVER THE TAVERN playwright) with 3 shorts at Desiderio's Dinner Theater and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE to open at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave) on 10/9. Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson to star in a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" set to premiere on Monday, October 6, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • THE COTTAGE at Alleyway Theatre has an all-star cast (L-R Handley, Copps, Krempholtz, Cummings, Benzin, Lendzian not pictured and a terrific set by Tim McMath
    Theater Talk: OUTSIDERS a hit; Closing this weekend: THE COTTAGE, OR, DREAMGIRLS, and THE LAST CROISSANT. BOOK OF WILL continues, Tracy Lane and Josie DiVincenzo on stage in NYC while Michele Ragusa sings Saturday with BPO at KMH
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter look forward to Buffalo's Michele Ragusa, a Broadway star, coming home to sing with Jay Dref and the BPO, one night only, tomorrow, Saturday September 27 at 7:30. (Listen to last week's 9/19 episode for more.) Last chances for good shows closing this weekend: DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710, OR, (that's the name of the play), at Irish Classical, and THE COTTAGE at The Alleyway. Also, THE LAST CROISSANT (BUA at ART). THE BOOK OF WILL continues at Road Less Traveled Productions. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • OR, a play, at Irish Classical, stars L-R Alexandria Watts, Anna Fernandez, Ryan Cupello.jpg
    Theater Talk: A chat with special guest Michele Ragusa to sing with BPO; Curtain Up! is tonight with five shows on Main Street to add to the excitement. See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk with a special guest, Buffalo's Michele Ragusa, a Broadway star, coming home to sing with Jay Dref and the BPO, one night only, Saturday September 27 at 7:30. (Michele advises get your tickets only through bpo.org.) They also talk about Curtain Up! tonight! This Friday, September 19 and the street party on Main Street at 10 pm with audiences spilling out from THE OUTSIDERS at Shea's, THE COTTAGE at The Alleyway, OR, at Irish Classical, DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710, and THE BOOK OF WILL at Road Less Traveled Productions. Away from Main, THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA is at the Compass PAC, GODSPELL closes at Ujima, and short plays by Tom Dudzik continue at Desiderios. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • DREAMGIRLS strong cast include George L. Brown as Curti and Augustus Donaldson as Jimmy.
    Theater Talk: So many shows, including THE OUTSIDERS at Shea's and DREAMGIRLS at Shea's 710. For plays think THE COTTAGE (check for cancellations) at Alleyway or OR, at Irish Classical, or away from Main Street, THE LAST CROISSANT, with BUA at 545 Elmwood, or TOM DUDZIK'S short plays at Desiderio's, and GODSPELL, the musical, at Ujima and one day only, Wagner's opera THE FLYING DUTCHMAN at Artpark in Lewiston, Saturday, September 13 at 3:00 pm (note new start time).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the installation of local favorite Anne Gayley's star on the plaza of the stars (in front of Shea's 710) Monday 9/15 at 5:30, in advance of Curtain Up! (this year Friday, September 19) where the street party at 10pm should be grand with THE OUTSIDERS touring Shea's. GODSPELL at Ujima Co. proved to be a high-energy affair, as was DREAMGIRLS (SaxonAnsari Productions), and a modern play, a fast-paced historical fiction about the 1660s Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Three short plays by Buffalo's Tom Dudzick continue at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • GODSPELL Rehearsal at Ujima Co. Show opens September 5
    Current season opens in advance of Curtain Up! (September 19): GODSPELL at Ujima, DREAMGIRLS at 710, Tom Dudzik's three short plays at Desiderio's, THE COTTAGE at The Alleway, a mixed-up historical fiction called OR at Irish Classical, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the current season opening well in advance of Curtain Up! (this year Friday, September 19). There's GODSPELL at Ujima Co., DREAMGIRLS (SaxonAnsari Productions), Tom Dudziks three short plays at Desiderio's in Cheektowaga, THE COTTAGE (a farce) at The Alleway, and a modern play, an historical fiction about the 1660s Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • ONCE IN MY LIFETIME cast relives the "Wide Right" trauma
    Theater Talk: ONCE IN MY LIFETIME at Lancaster Opera House will have you Bill-ieve, MURDER ON THE LAKE very funny at Shawfest, Ujima's GODSPELL to concentrate on "the outsider," and Shea's Broadway season highly anticipated (esp. THE OUTSIDERS and KIMBERLY AKIMBO)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter appreciate the upcoming Shea's lineup, particularly THE OUTSIDERS and KIMBERLY AKIMBO. The new season is already underway with Donna Hoke's ONCE IN MY LIFETIME, a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl fantasy (spoiler: we win!) at the Lancaster Opera House, and Ujima Theater Co. also opens early on 9/5 with GODSPELL and the theme of the outsider. The Shaw Festival is running strong all the way through October 5, including a very entertaining MURDER ON THE LAKE, where an audience member takes on the role of detective on stage with several favorite Shaw actors improvising their roles. Very funny.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Disney's touring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Shea's stars a remarkable cast including Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L, Philippe as The Beast through 8/24
    Theater Talk: RIP Artie Award-winning actor Hugh Davis; all-Black production (author, director, cast) of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY stunning at Shawfest; African-American playwright C.A. Johnson's THE WITNESSES closes this weekend at Chautauqua; Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST magnificent at Shea's (what a cast!) closes this Sunday.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter remember Artie Award-winning Buffalo actor Hugh Davis, who died under tragic circumstances last week and who gave us more than three decades of solid performances, mostly in roles by African American playwrights, mostly at Ujima Company and the Paul Robeson Theatres, but all over town. He will be missed. For an in-depth look, visit Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. An all-Black (author, director, cast) production of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY delivers a superior experience in the Jackie Maxwell Theatre at the Shaw Festival. It's been 25 years since BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was the first Disney animated film to be made into a musical, and the touring production at Shea's is stunning, with excellent performances. This weekend the Chautauqua Theater Company closes the premiere of C.A. Johnson's play THE WITNESSES.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.