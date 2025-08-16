Rocky Colavito, Baseball and the Making of a Sports Icon with Mark Sommer

This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim are joined in the studio by Mark Sommer, author of Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger.

Sommer shares what made Colavito one of baseball’s most enduring stars — and why his legacy still resonates with fans more than 60 years later. Drawing from personal interviews with Colavito before his death, as well as conversations with many of his former teammates, Sommer offers an intimate portrait of a player who defined an era. The conversation also explores how sports celebrity has evolved over time, from the golden age of baseball to the age of social media, and what today’s athletes might learn from one of the game’s original icons.

