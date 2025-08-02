Roller Hockey, Hollywood, and the Hustle of Independent Filmmaking with Jake Cimperman

This week on Skin in the Game, Tim sits down with filmmaker Jake Cimperman—yes, the son of co-host John Cimperman—for a conversation that spans from the roller rinks of 1990s California to the unpredictable world of independent sports documentaries.

Jake shares the story behind his new film Pro Beach Hockey: Sun, Surf & Slapshots, a nostalgic look at a forgotten roller hockey league that once aired on ESPN. From chasing down old footage and unlikely sponsors to landing Lakers owner Jeanie Buss as an executive producer, Cimperman reflects on the four-year journey to bring this story to life—and the lessons he learned along the way.

He also offers insight into working at Bleacher Report and Major League Baseball, explains why sports storytelling is as much about culture as competition, and reveals what it really takes to go all in as an independent creator.