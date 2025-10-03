Theater Talk: THE BOOK OF WILL CONTINUES at RLTP, Tom Dudzik on two stages, Last weekend at Shawfest, Openings include NOTEBOOK at Shea's, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Kenan, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Shea's 710. See listings!

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about THE BOOK OF WILL, the last of the 2025 Curtain Up! openings, which continues at Road Less Traveled Productions through 10.19. It's almost "Tom Dudzik month" (referring to the OVER THE TAVERN playwright) with 3 shorts at Desiderio's Dinner Theater and THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE to open at American Repertory Theater (545 Elmwood Ave) on 10/9. Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson to star in a new documentary titled "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" set to premiere on Monday, October 6, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, celebrating the lives and legacy of the “first couple of the Broadway stage” Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!

Check out all of Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "Theater News" (the new "On the Boards") at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

At the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake Ontario, this Friday-Saturday-Sunday are your final dates to see the 2025 line up of summer shows (Note: Christmas shows start up November 1, 2025). Visit Shawfest.com and/or check out the list of Shaw shows below.

OPENINGS:

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a Rogers and Hammerstein revue directed by Kevin Leary, with music direction by Patrick Towey, starring Anthony Alcocer, Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Brittney Leigh Morton, Heather Holden, and Sydney Conrad. 10/2 - 12 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by The Kenan Center, 433 Locust Street, Lockport, NY (716) 433-2617, info@kenancenter.org, kenancenter.org

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING PUBLICITY BLURB: This musical revue opens the 2025–26 theater season at the Kenan Center in Lockport and celebrates the timeless songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, with fresh arrangements that breathe new life into classics from Carousel, Oklahoma!, The King and I, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music, featuring a talented Western New York cast that promises elegance, humor, and heartfelt nostalgia in the intimate Taylor Theatre setting.

_____

THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE, a play by Tom Dudzick (of OVER THE TAVERN fame) directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Danette Pawlowski, Alyssa Walsh, Dan Morris, Steve Jakiel and, making her Buffalo stage debut, Anna Lauger. 10/9-10/25 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 . Presented by American Repertory Theater at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. 716-339-2999 artofwny.org

THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE PUBLICITY BLURB: Art of WNY celebrates the company's 18th season, featuring Buffalo's native son Tom Dudzick returning home with his regional premiere of THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE from October 9th to October 25th. This well-crafted story of two sisters, the man in the attic, a cynical grandpa, and a cello-playing teenager comes together under one roof on Buffalo's East Side. This is where we see that sometimes in life, and even through death, it's never too late to find joy and forgiveness. The Kozackis of 305 Paderewski Drive are your average family pursuing their artistic, literary and business goals in their own quiet way. Young Abby takes cello lessons. Mom is writing her first novel. Dad hosts a podcast from the attic. And Aunt Fran works at the KFC. The playwright requests that nothing more be revealed except to say that at one point in the story - ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE! Join ART/WNY for a thrilling adventure into the supernatural world of Paderewski Drive, where mysteries unravel, and secrets are revealed.

_____

THE NOTEBOOK, music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, presented on national tour, 10/7 -10/12, Tue - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30. Presented at Shea's Performing Arts Center 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 right in the heart of Buffalo’s Theatre District 716-847-0850 sheas.org/theatres/

THE NOTEBOOK BLURB:

The Notebook has lived many lives: as a bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks, inspired by Sparks’ wife’s grandparents; a film adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as young Noah and Allie, with James Garner and Gena Rowlands, and now a poignant Broadway musical. Each version brings its own emotional texture to the story of two lovers separated by class, time, and memory.

_____

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, based on the movie of the same name, with Broadway and local musical theater stars, 10/2 - 10/4 (4 shows) Thu-Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:00, at Shea's 710 Theater (710 Main St. corner Tupper). Box Office 716-547-0850 starringbuffalo.org/

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN PUBLICITY BLURB: Starring Buffalo opens its latest season at Shea’s 710 Theater with YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, one of the silliest monster musicals of all time. Based on Mel Brooks’ iconic film, and starring Tony Award Nominee AJ Shively alongside a mix of Broadway and Buffalo stars, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a hilarious and charming Halloween treat. Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced Fronk-en-steen) inherits his infamous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate. With help from Igor (Eye-gore), Inga, and Frau Blücher, he ends up reanimating a creature of his own—leading to chaos, comedy, and toe-tapping tunes. Recommended for ages 13 and up, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be performed in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format which offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to Broadway’s greatest theater artists, and provides Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired by the stars in both master classes and performances. For additional information please visit www.starringbuffalo.org

RUN TIME: 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission

CONTINUING:

THE BOOK OF WILL, a play by Lauren Gunderson, directed by John Hurley, starring David Marciniak, Gregory Gjurich, Peter Palmisano, Rebecca Elkin, Lisa Ludwig, Jeremy Kreuzer, Amanda Funiciello, Jake Hayes, Isaiah Brown, Norm Sham, Melinda Capeles, and David Lundy. 9/19-10/19 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. A Co-Production with Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at 456 Main Street, Buffalo 716.629.3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE BOOK OF WILL PUBLICITY BLURB: Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

_____

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE, a play by Pierre Carlet de Marivaux, translated by Stephen Wadsworth, directed by Chris Hatch. 9/19 - 10/11 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 2:30. Presented by D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE PUBLICITY BLURB: “We’ll see whether she manages to find her way out of her own plot.” – Orgon / “It is a plot that cannot fail to amuse us.” - Mario

All’s fair in love and war—or so the saying goes. But once the games begin will the high-spirited socialite Silvia and her well-suited suitor Dorante feel the same? Masks, mischief, and mayhem abound in this witty romantic comedy where the paupers become the privileged and the privileged become the paupers—and everyone becomes a player in the hilariously heartwarming Game of Love and Chance. Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs, including one intermission.

_____

TOM DUDZIK'S SHORTS, three short plays by Tom Dudzik, directed by Jay Desiderio. 9/10 - 10/19 presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian Grille 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY, (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

DUDZIK'S SHORTS PUBLICITY BLURB: 3 short plays by the author of OVER THE TAVERN, they are: BETWEEN THE LINES, ON THE ROAD WITH HENRY THE HORSE, and THERE'S NO BUSINESS

_____

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

SHAWFEST CLOSINGS (in alphabetical order):

ANYTHING GOES, a musical by Cole Porter, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad. 5/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

ANYTHING GOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Set sail on the S.S. American! This dazzling production breathes new life into Cole Porter’s timeless tale of romance, intrigue and high-seas hijinks. Follow the delightful antics of Reno Sweeney, a spirited nightclub singer, as she navigates love triangles, mistaken identities and comical misunderstandings on a transatlantic voyage. Featuring beloved songs like “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the showstopping title number “Anything Goes,” this fresh revival brims with spectacular dance numbers and non-stop laughter. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Kimberley Rampersad, starring Mary Antonini, JJ Gerber, Virginia Griffith, Allan Louis, and Stewart Adam McKinsy. 8/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY PUBLICITY BLURB: New York City, 1930. Angel, a struggling singer who has recently been fired from her gig at the Cotton Club, and her friends try to hold fast to their dreams amid social upheaval in Pearl Cleage’s stunning Blues for an Alabama Sky. This exhilarating drama follows five richly drawn characters as they grapple with love, loss and ambition. It is a dynamic story of hardship and lost hopes that captures the true essence of Harlem during that transformative era. MATURE CONTENT, Ages 14+

_____

GNIT, a play by Will Eno, "a fearless take on ht epeerless Peer Gynt," directed by Tim Carroll, 6/19 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

GNIT PUBLICITY BLURB: From the author of our 2017 smash hit Middletown. Watch closely as Peter Gnit, a funny-enough but so-so specimen of humanity, makes a lifetime of bad decisions, on the search for his True Self, which is disintegrating while he searches. A rollicking and very cautionary tale about, among other things, how the opposite of love is laziness. Gnit is a faithful, unfaithful and wilfully American reading of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, a 19th century Norwegian play which is famous for all the wrong reasons, written by Will Eno, who has never been to Norway.

_____

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. 6/1 - 10/5 . Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MAJOR BARBARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Idealism and reality crash headlong into each other in Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. Barbara Undershaft could not be more different from her estranged father: she is a Salvation Army officer, he a wealthy arms manufacturer. As their worlds collide, she finds all her beliefs about wealth, poverty and redemption tested to the breaking point. More provocative than ever, this play raises questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature, all with Shaw’s inimitable wit and incisive dialogue.

_____

MURDER ON THE LAKE, A Spontaneous Theatre creation by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak, directed by Rebecca Northan. 7/26 -10/4 Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MURDER ON THE LAKE PUBLICITY BLURB: One dark and stormy night. One unsolved murder. One audience-member-turned-detective … Niagara-on-the-Lake has been rocked by a mysterious death at a historic bed & breakfast. Was it an accident? Suicide? Or … MURDER?! Each night, one intrepid audience member is invited on stage to go undercover and help law enforcement ferret out means, opportunity and motive in a cold case that has locals spooked, tourists trepidatious and police utterly baffled. This skillfully crafted whodunit has multiple suspects, a myriad of red herrings and only ONE right answer! Whether you fancy yourself an amateur detective or prefer to stay in your seat, Murder-on-the-Lake is for you!

_____

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, a play based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, co-adapted for the stage by Selma Dimitrijevic and Tim Carroll, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic. 4/9 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

Note: pre-show Workshop available Come on an adventure in this exciting workshop for children and families offered prior to every performance. $10

PUBLICITY BLURB: Narnia returns! Step through the wardrobe and enter a magical world. Guided by the noble lion Aslan, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – embark on a quest to free this enchanted land from the White Witch’s icy grip and restore peace to the kingdom. Filled with breathtaking battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable characters, this new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic will delight the whole family. It’s a story about imagination, loyalty and what it takes to be a real hero. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Age Recommendation: Age 8+

_____

TONS OF MONEY, a farce by Will Evans and "Valentine," directed by Eda Holmes. 4/11 - 10/5 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

TONS OF MONEY PUBLICITY BLURB: Side-splitting comedy, anyone? Failed inventor Aubrey Allington devises a cunning scheme to escape the clutches of his creditors: he will fake his own death and assume the identity of his long-lost cousin, thereby inheriting — you guessed it — tons of money. What could possibly go wrong? This classic British farce is a madcap delight that will have you in stitches from start to finish. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

WAIT UNTIL DARK, a thriller, by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Sanjay Talwar, 6/25-10/5. Presented by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre stage. 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

WAIT UNTIL DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: When most people plan something, no matter how clever they are … there’s always some little thing they overlook. Darkness and light face off in this suspense-filled thriller. In a New York apartment, the recently blinded Susan becomes the target of a ruthless gang of criminals. As night falls, she must use all her wits to survive in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Love a good mystery? This heart-stopping production is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

_____

OPENING LATER IN OCTOBER:

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Randall Kramer, music direction by Theresa Quinn. 10/23-11/9 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 and 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street, corner Tupper). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

COME FROM AWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. An uplifting example of the very best of human nature.

_____

NIGHT WATCH, a thriller by Lucille Fletcher, starring Scott Borish, Tara Kaczorowski, Candace Kogut-Lackie, Rick Lattimer, Gabrielle Nunzio, Johnny Rowe. 10/10 - 10/26 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, also Sat 10/18 and 10/25 at 2:30. Presented by the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteroperaorg

NIGHT WATCH PUBLICITY BLURB:

Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment, Elaine screams as she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way. The police are called, but find nothing except an empty chair. Elaine’s terror grows as shortly thereafter she sees still another body—this time a woman’s—but by now the police are skeptical and pay no heed to her frantic pleas. Her husband, claiming that Elaine may be on the verge of a breakdown, calls in a psychiatrist, who agrees with his suggestion that Elaine should commit herself to a sanitarium for treatment. From this point on, the plot moves quickly and grippingly as those involved—Elaine’s old friend and house guest Blanche; the inquisitive and rather sinister man who lives next door; and the nosy German maid Helga—all contribute to the deepening suspense and mystery of the play as it draws towards its riveting and chilling climax.

_____

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Mike Doben, a collaboration between First Look Buffalo and Buffalo United Artists. 10/24-11/8 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 1:00 performed at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. firstlookbuffalo.com or zeffy.com

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM PUBLICITY bLURBE:

This haunting two-act drama spans decades and dimensions. In 1965, Daisy and Stanley flee a violent brawl and take refuge in a hotel room—only to confront eerie revelations and unexpected intimacy. Fast-forward to 2025: the same room now hosts Daphne and Sage, a ghost-hunting YouTube couple chasing viral fame. But as their night unfolds, the ghosts they seek begin to chase them back. The play explores themes of trauma, memory, and the cost of chasing spectacle over truth.

_____

URINETOWN, a musical by Mark Hollman, book by Greg Kotis, directed by Louis Colaicovo, music director Allan Paglia. 10/24-11/9 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by First Generation Theatre on stage at the Smith Theatre, Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) Tickets through Shea's. Visit sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

SELECT OPENINGS IN NOVEMBER

THE CONSUL, an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, presented by Fredonia’s Hillman Opera, directed by Daniel Lendzian and conducted by Emily Schaad, starring students from Fredonia’s School of Music. 11/13 - 11/16 (four performances) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Marvel Theatre in the Rockefeller Arts Center on the SUNY Fredonia campus. Visit: events.fredonia.edu/event/hillman-opera-menottis-the-consul

THE CONSUL PUBLICITY BLURB: This opera offers a gripping and timely revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera with its haunting narrative, centered on a family’s desperate attempt to escape a totalitarian regime and the cold indifference of bureaucracy. THE CONSUL remains as resonant today as it was in 1950.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre